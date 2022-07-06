Chennai Firm executes Gold Plating Work for Kerala Temple

Chennai-based has done the 24 kt gold plating work for the Dwajasthambam of Thaliyil Mahadeva Temple, one of the oldest and best-known Shiva temples, at Kaduthuruthy in Kerala.

The Travancore Devaswom Board, under the guidance of an Ombudsman, a retired High Court judge P R Raman, formed a team to suggest whether to go with the conventional technology in which a stong harmful chemcial mercury is used or to use the environment-friendly modern technology for the gold plating work.

Meanwhile, the High Court of Kerala has also cleared the application of Travancore Devaswom Board seeking permission for construction of a gold-plated flagpole by the Temple Advisory Committee attached to Kaduthuruthy Thaliyil Mahadeva Temple in accordance with the sanction procedure.

The Temple Advisory Committee, after a careful study of the recommendations, finally decided to proceed with the gold plating work by using the modern eco-friendly techology and entrusted the task to Chennai-based Smart Creations based on the company's track record in executing gold plating works for temples across the globe.

Pankaj Bhandari, MD, Smart Creations said that the entire work involving 24 kt gold plating to the copper Dwajasthambam took around seven days with the involvement of a workforce of 40 skilled people at the Ambattur factory in Chennai. He noted that the entire process needed nearly one kg of gold.

Pankaj Bhandari further said the company has done gold plating works to 6,500 temples across the globe, which is a record of sorts by all reckoning.

The company was able to hand over the finished gold plated Dwajasthambam to the temple administration in Kerala on June 30, which was also installed in all perfection for the mega abhishekam to be followed by other rituals on July 9.

He said for the gold plating process, the company has used eco-friendly modern technology, called Nano Technology, which is also used by NASA, for their space research programmes. The technology also minimises the quantity of gold used in plating, which also increases the life and sheen of the gold plating, he remarked.

Smart Creations has given a warranty of 25 years towards gold plating work of the Dwajasthambam.

