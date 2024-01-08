Chennai: Piyush Goyal participates in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 8 : Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal participated in a Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra here in Chennai on Monday. Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Goyal said the government has come out with many schemes that will help different sections of people to grow in life and to become successful.

"The Sankalp Yatra is an effort to meet you, to reach you and to tell you about the schemes and to benefit by the schemes," Goyal said.

"You all are PM Modi's family, PM has no family of his own, 140 crores peoples of our Bharat is his family," Goyal added.

Speaking about Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, he apprised the gathering that 10 crores people been reached out so far.

Since its launch on November 15, 2023, the Prime Minister has regularly interacted with the beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra all across the country.

Over 1.7 crore Ayushman Cards have been issued and more than 2.2 crore citizens have been screened at the Health Camps during the Yatra. More than 7.5 lakh beneficiaries have availed the benefits of PM SVANidhi scheme taking a step towards financial independence.

More than 33 lakh new PM KISAN beneficiaries have been enrolled during the yatra. More than 87000 drone demonstrations have been held that provide technological assistance to the farmers.

On Sunday, speaking at the ongoing Tamil Nadu Investors Meet, Goyal asserted that the strength of India and its aim to become a developed country lie in the strength of its states and the Union territories, and it would not be easy to reach the target without the contribution from all parts of the country.

"The strength of India, the strength of a Viksit Bharat, lies in its strong pillars which are its 28 states and the eight union territories of India. I believe when Tamil Nadu aspires for a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030, we are having an ambitious goal of 18 per cent growth every year," he said.

Last week, the Prime Minister inaugurated and dedicated the nation and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth more than Rs 20,000 crore in Tamil Nadu. The development projects include sectors such as rail, road, oil and gas, and shipping sectors in Tamil Nadu.

