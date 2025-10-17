Chet Kamal Parkash on Diwali: “The Festival That Teaches Us to Light Up from Within”

New Delhi [India], October 15:As twilight settles and the first diya flickers to life, the world begins to glow in soft gold. The air is filled with the scent of incense and marigold. The laughter of families carries through the evening, and hearts feel lighter. This lightness comes not only from celebration, but also from connection.

For author and thought leader Chet Kamal Parkash, Diwali is more than just a festival. It is a journey that reminds us light is not only something we see, but something we become.

“Every lamp we light,” he says, “is a promise — a promise to shine, to grow, and to lift others along the way.”

The Inner Lamp of Awareness

Chet Kamal Parkash believes the true essence of Diwali lies in introspection. “Lighting diyas outside is beautiful,” he reflects, “but lighting awareness within ourselves brings real transformation.”

He describes lighting a diya as a moment of quiet meditation. It offers a brief pause to turn inward. “The flame teaches us silence,” he explains. “It remains still even in strong wind. Our minds must learn to glow with the same steadiness when life becomes difficult.”

To him, Diwali is not just about removing darkness. It is about understanding that light and darkness exist together. Wisdom comes from learning to keep the flame alive in both moments of joy and challenge.

A Celebration of Connection and Compassion

What moves the author most about Diwali is the quiet sense of togetherness it creates. Sharing sweets, laughing with neighbours, and exchanging gifts all become simple expressions of belonging.

“Festivals were never meant to be extravagant,” he says. “They are meant to remind us that joy grows when it is shared.”

He sees Diwali as a reminder that one diya's glow is incomplete until it lights another. “True happiness,” he adds, “does not come from the light that surrounds us. It comes from the light we spread.”

Rituals That Carry Meaning

Every tradition, according to Chet Kamal Parkash, holds a deeper message. We only need to slow down and listen.

“When we clean our homes before Diwali,” he says, “we are not just removing dust. We are letting go of old energy, past emotions, and outdated patterns.”

He believes that this act of renewal is the true preparation for light. “A lamp cannot shine in a room full of clutter,” he explains. “In the same way, a soul cannot shine when burdened by anger, guilt, or resentment.”

For him, the rituals of Diwali are not just about decoration. In lighting lamps, exchanging sweets, and gathering with loved ones, we discover timeless wisdom hidden in celebration.

Stillness within the Light

Even amid the joy and music of celebration, the author reminds us of Diwali's quieter moments. “When the lamps are lit and the world is filled with joy, there is a brief moment when time feels still,” he shares.

That stillness, he says, is where gratitude lives. It is the space where we remember our journey and all the grace that brought us to this point.

In his writings, he often describes Diwali as a festival of inner peace, hidden beneath outward sparkle. He encourages people to sit quietly for a few minutes, to observe the flame, feel its warmth, and listen to their breath.

“That,” he says, “is the true celebration. It is the meeting point of awareness and light.”

Ancient Light in a Modern World

In today's fast-moving world, Chet Kamal Parkash sees Diwali as more relevant than ever. “We live surrounded by brightness,” he observes, “yet many people feel dim inside.”

His message is simple and powerful.

“Slow down. Do not just decorate your space. Decorate your spirit. Do not just light lamps. Light intentions.”

He believes that reconnecting with the deeper meaning of festivals can help us recover from the weariness of modern life. “Each celebration is a moment to pause, reflect, and begin again. Not with noise, but with clarity.”

Diwali as a Reflection of the Human Spirit

Chet Kamal Parkash sees Diwali as a reflection of our inner world, revealed when we pause and step away from routine and rush. “When the lights come on, we see joy around us. But the festival also invites us to look within and recognize the truth of who we are.”

To him, every diya represents courage, humility, and renewal. “They remind us that strength is not about never burning out. It is about learning to relight ourselves when needed.”

Each flickering flame is an invitation to forgive, to reconnect, and to start anew. “The true glow of Diwali,” he says, “is not in the fireworks. It is in the quiet spark that tells us we can begin again.”

A Message of Light

As the lamps shine on balconies and courtyards, the author leaves readers with a message as radiant as the night itself:

“Light a lamp not for luck, but for learning.

Light one not just for prosperity, but for peace.

And light one for every soul you wish to uplift.

Your glow may be the light someone else is waiting for.”

He believes that if each of us chooses to live like a diya — steady, kind, and generous — the world will never run out of hope.

“The real victory of light,” he concludes, “is not when darkness disappears. It is when we stop being afraid of it.”

As the night deepens and thousands of diyas glow gently in the distance, his words linger — calm, meaningful, and full of light.

Diwali, as he reminds us, is not just a date on the calendar.

It is a state of being. A choice to awaken, to lift others, and to live with light.

About the Author

Chet Kamal Parkash is a celebrated author and insightful thought leader whose work explores human connection, purpose, and the ongoing journey of learning. His reflections invite readers to find meaning in daily life and approach growth with an open heart.

Author | Thinker | Lifelong Learner

Instagram: @chetkamalparkash

