Chetan Sawhney Joins Elite League with 40 Under 40 Recognition

New Delhi [India], November 30: In a momentous achievement, Chetan Sawhney, Associate Director of Corporate Communications & PR at Nangia Andersen India, have recently achieved another milepost of winning Agency Reporter's 40 Under 40 PR & Communications Awards , 2024. This award marks a powerful finish to 2024 for Chetan, adding yet another notorious accolade to his growing list of achievements.

The award ceremony took place on November 22, 2024, at the Radisson Blu in Gurugram. The event brought together leading professionals and experts from the corporate communications and PR industry, celebrating excellence and innovation in the field. This esteemed recognition underscores his profound impact on the industry, marking him as one of the top emerging talents under the age of 40 in the fields of public relations, corporate communications, and strategic storytelling.

The Agency Reporter's 40 Under 40 award is not only a reflection of Chetan's professional excellence but also, a recognition by an esteemed jury comprising professionals from industry giants such as Colgate, Aditya Birla, Godrej, and Maruti Suzuki. Their decision to name Chetan as one of the top 40 under 40 is a testament to his remarkable contributions to the PR and corporate communications industry.

"This recognition is incredibly humbling, and I am deeply grateful to the jury for considering my contributions to the field," said Chetan Sawhney. "The journey of transforming corporate communication strategies is ever-evolving, and I have been fortunate to work with visionary leaders and talented teams. This award is not just an acknowledgment of my individual efforts, but also a recognition of the collective success of all the teams I have had the privilege to work with. I remain committed to pushing the boundaries of effective communication and helping brands build meaningful connections with their audiences."

Prior to winning this accolade, Chetan has been recognized as Corporate Communication Leader of the year, 2024 by prestigious platform Transformance. This award further solidifies Chetan's status as a ground breaker in the field of corporate communication. Chetan's career in corporate communications spans over 14 years, with a remarkable portfolio of achievements across a variety of sectors, including luxury, lifestyle, IT, finance, and politics. He currently serves as the Associate Director of Corporate Communication and PR at Nangia Andersen, a member firm of Andersen Global. His work involves managing and enhancing both internal and external communication strategies, driving brand visibility, and fostering key industry partnerships. His strategic vision has played a pivotal role in positioning Nangia Andersen as a leading player in the global corporate arena.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Chetan is a lifelong learner and holds a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication from IP University, an MBA in Marketing from Sikkim Manipal University, and is currently pursuing an Executive MBA from the University of San Francisco. His academic pursuits complement his career achievements, ensuring that he stays at the forefront of the rapidly evolving communication landscape.

Outside of his professional life, Chetan is an avid traveller with a passion for exploring different countries and visiting temples dedicated to Lord Shiva. He believes that travel and spirituality play an integral role in shaping his personal and professional growth.

His experiences in these areas offer him a unique perspective on life, one that blends creativity, mindfulness, and strategic thinking in his approach to corporate communications.

As he continues to lead corporate communications at Nangia Andersen, Chetan remains focused on driving impactful communications strategies that resonate with global audiences and further elevate the brands he works with.

