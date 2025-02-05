Chhaava is ready to rule the box office - From IMDb's most anticipated to the year's ultimate spectacle. This one is all set to create history!

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 5: A storm is brewing at the box office, and it goes by the name Chhaava. With sky-high IMDb pre-release ratings and fans already in a state of frenzy, this historical epic is primed to take the film industry by storm. The internet-breaking trailer has set social media on fire, while Jaane Tu has emerged as the year's biggest chartbuster. But it's the recent release of the earth-shattering Prithvi Promo that has sent excitement levels soaring, promising an epic cinematic experience like no other. A fan on YouTube exclaiming his excitement commented, " Pure cinematic brilliance! GOOSEBUMPS!"

Watch the Prithvi Promo here: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DFpJePISOYy/?igsh=MXd3cGVwdDVsaXZkbQ==

Vicky Kaushal's transformation into Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is earning widespread acclaim. His fierce intensity and commanding screen presence have left audiences spellbound. One YouTube user captured the sentiment perfectly: "Vicky Kaushal's emotional range and authenticity in his performances make him one of the best actors in Bollywood today."

Adding to the film's grandeur are Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai and Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb. Mandanna delivers a performance that's both graceful and powerful, her role promises to bring depth and intensity to the high-stakes narrative.

Akshaye Khanna's role as Aurangzeb is making fans go gaga, one user commented, "Akshaye Khanna deserves these kinds of movies. He is criminally underrated, glad to see his mind-blowing comeback!"

The film's music, led by Jaane Tu, a collaboration between A.R. Rahman, Arijit Singh, and lyricist Irshad Kamil has been dubbed an instant classic by fans. The song is topping the charts and swaying the hearts of its listeners. One user wrote, "41 million views in two days, Arijit Singh and AR Rehman Supremacy!"

Director Laxman Utekar has orchestrated a cinematic extravaganza with Chhaava, blending historical grandeur with gripping storytelling. The film vividly brings the Maratha Empire to life, featuring awe-inspiring battle sequences and visually majestic landscapes. As February 14, 2025, draws closer, audiences are swept up in the fervour, having declared the day as "Chhaava Day".

