Chhatra Sansad's National Leadership & Governance Tour is Bridging the Gap Between Education and Real-World Leadership

New Delhi, Dehradun/ Mussoorie (Uttarakhand) [India], July 31: In a defining stride toward Viksit Bharat, Chhatra Sansad India, an initiative of Zero Hour Foundation, has successfully concluded its transformative National Leadership & Governance Tour across Delhi, Dehradun, and Mussoorie. Powered by Lovely Professional University (LPU), the tour brought together India's brightest youth from over 36 cities and 20+ states, selected from a competitive pool of 21,534 applicants.

The tour is reshaping the way education functions in India. In a system where academic theory often lacks real-world context, Chhatra Sansad is bridging the gap between classroom learning and lived experiences-providing a rare opportunity for students to engage directly with leaders, institutions, and systems of governance.

Governance in Action: Where Policy Meets Practice

The 55 selected youth delegates-students from IITs, NLUs, LPU, and other premier institutions-participated in high-impact sessions with:

* Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister, Youth Affairs & Sports

* Chirag Paswan, Union Minister, Food Processing

* Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister, Parliamentary Affairs

* Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Union Minister, Panchayati Raj and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Dairying

* Arnab Goswami

* Anand Narasimhan, Senior Journalists

* Rear Admiral Sachin Reuben Sequeira, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff

* Harish Rawat, Former Chief Minister, Uttarakhand

* Vijender Gupta, Speaker, Delhi Assembly

* Supriya Shrinate, MP & Congress Spokesperson

* Arvind Gupta, Former Deputy NSA, Director VIF

* Roman Babushkin, Deputy Chief of Mission, Russian Embassy

* Sushil Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner, Uttarakhand

* Ganesh Joshi, Minister of Agriculture and Skill Development, Govt. of Uttarakhand

* Deepam Seth, DGP, Uttarakhand

* Rakesh Asthana, Former Delhi Police Commissioner

* Ranjit Kumar Sinha, Secretary, Technical Education, Govt. of Uttarakhand

* Dr. Sridhar Babu Addanki, Secretary, Planning Department, Govt. of Uttarakhand

* Dr. M. Madhu, Director, ICAR-IISWC

* Ruskin Bond, Literary Icon

Delegates visited the Parliament of India, Delhi Assembly, Russian Embassy, and leading policy and media institutions-engaging in intimate leadership conversations, workshops, and simulations.

Real Impact: Testimonials from the Delegates

"I never imagined a platform like this could change my life. As a student from IIT Madras, I came curious and left committed. This tour gave me not just exposure but a roadmap to create real impact."

- Prakhar Maheshwari, Delegate, IIT Madras

"It was not just a tour, it was a turning point. I discovered new dimensions of leadership, met national icons, and found a direction for my future. I feel proud to be selected from LPU."

- Diya Tomar, Delegate, Lovely Professional University

"This experience helped me connect with my deeper purpose. Meeting leaders and being mentored by policy experts gave me clarity on how I want to serve society."

- Himanshu Jingal, Delegate, Lovely Professional University

Challenge Lab: Youth Solving India's Real Problems

The tour's Challenge Lab empowered delegates to identify and tackle real-world problems in their home states-ranging from environmental concerns and public health issues to education gaps and digital governance. These ideas are now being developed into actionable campaigns with the support of government and institutional partners.

Leadership Speaks

"This tour is changing the way we look at education. It's no longer just about degrees-it's about direction. We're proud that Chhatra Sansad is building a new model where leadership is learned by living it."

- Adv. Kunal Sharma, Founder President, Chhatra Sansad India

"Powered by LPU and driven by purpose, this was not an event-it was a movement. Every session was a

spark that ignited long-term transformation."

- Aditya Vegda, Vice President, Chhatra Sansad India

About Chhatra Sansad India

A flagship initiative of the Zero Hour Foundation, Chhatra Sansad India is one of India's largest youth-led civic platforms, engaging over 2.8 lakh students across 11+ states. Through youth parliaments, governance immersions, leadership conclaves, and skill-building tours, it is redefining education by blending knowledge with exposure, purpose, and action.

