Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport observes traffic growth of 7% in Q1FY2024-25

New Delhi [India], July 17 : Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) witnessed a significant surge in the number of passengers travelling through the airport, with over 13.4 million total passengers travelling in the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year (FY) 2024, an increase of over 7 per cent compared to the same period of last year.

Around 3.7 million people travelled internationally and 9.7 million on domestic routes, as per Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), which operates the CSMIA.

In Q1 FY2024-25, CSMIA recorded passenger traffic surpassing 13.46 million, reflecting an increase of over 7% compared to Q1 FY2023-24 (12.49 million).

As per the MIAL, the quarter commenced with 4.3 million passengers in April, marking a strong start. Passenger traffic rose in May, to 4.7 million, with a month-on-month increase of 7.9 per cent. In June, CSMIA welcomed 4.39 million passengers, highlighting sustained demand for air travel from Mumbai. CSMIA saw a total of 59,775 domestic ATMs and 21,519 international ATMs, recording a surge of over 4 per cent compared to Q1 of FY2023-24, reinforcing its status as a cornerstone of the aviation industry.

During the first quarter of FY 2024, May 2024 emerged as the busiest month, with 4.7 million total passengers travelling. May 18 witnessed the highest single-day traffic, with 163,166 passengers travelling through the airport.

When compared with the first quarter of FY2023-24, CSMIA witnessed an increase of over 7 per cent in overall passenger traffic, according to the MIAL.

It further noted that Delhi, Bangalore, and Hyderabad emerged as the top three domestic destinations for CSMIA, with over 6.9 million passengers travelling through the airport. While Dubai, Singapore, and London have continued to hold their status as the top three preferred international destinations, Dubai maintains its status as the preferred international destination from CSMIA this quarter, with over 0.61 million passengers travelling to the city.

Notably, passenger traffic from the top five international destinations surpassed 1.5 million. Similarly, passenger traffic from the top three domestic destinations exceeded 3.4 million, MIAL said.

According to the latest data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-June 2024 stood at 793.48 lakhs, as against 760.93 lakhs during the corresponding period of the previous year, registering an annual growth of 4.28 per cent and monthly growth of 5.76 per cent.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor