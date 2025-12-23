Chhattisgarh Govt, GAIL sign MoU to develop gas-based fertiliser project

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 23 : The Chhattisgarh government and GAIL (India) Limited joined hands for the development of a greenfield gas-based fertiliser project in the state.

A non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for this was signed in the presence of the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Vishnu Deo Sai. The MoU was signed by Rajat Kumar, Secretary (Commerce & Industries), Government of Chhattisgarh and Rajeev Kumar Singhal, Director (Business Development), GAIL (India) Limited.

As per the MoU, GAIL will undertake detailed techno-economic studies to set up a urea manufacturing plant of 12.7 Lacs Metric Ton (LMT), to be strategically located along GAIL's Mumbai-Nagpur-Jharsuguda Natural Gas Pipeline (MNJPL) corridor.

Based on the techno-economic evaluation, an investment decision will be taken for setting up the fertiliser project by GAIL.

The Government of Chhattisgarh will provide facilitation across all stages of the project, including support for feasibility studies, identification and allocation of suitable land parcels, coordination with State and Central authorities, facilitation for statutory approvals and enabling infrastructure necessary for project implementation.

