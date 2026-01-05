Chhattisgarh: Millet festival enlightens people about benefits of coarse grains in Dhamtari

Raipur, Jan 5 A Millet festival was organised in Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh on Monday, to awaken and enlighten the residents about the varied benefits of ‘switching back’ to the coarse grains and how this could make a difference in their lives by making them healthier and stronger.

Padma Shri Dr Khader Vali, dubbed as the 'Millet Man of India', participated in the event and gave ‘lessons’ on the need and importance of including millets in one’s food habits. His visit to the event was met with considerable enthusiasm among the farmers and residents.

Dr Khader Vali told the farmers that millet production would not only help increase their income, but this could also be a major step towards freeing society from many ailments and diseases.

In a meeting with the farmers at Dhamtari Collector's office, he spoke at length about the importance of traditional farming and indigenous millets (coarse grains). He said that nowadays people are consuming excessive wheat and rice, which is becoming the root cause of many diseases.

“If ancient millets like jowar, bajra, ragi, kodo, and kutki are included in the diet, the body will receive natural nutrition, eliminating the need for frequent doctor visits,” he stated.

Dr Vali also advised the farmers to return to traditional and local crops, as these are not only beneficial for health but will also lead to higher profit margins.

A grand millet exhibition was also organised at the Collector's complex alongside the meeting, showcasing various nutritious products made from kodo and kutki. This exhibition helped farmers understand that millets can be used not only as raw grains but also as value-added products. A large number of farmers appreciated the initiative and pledged to adopt millet production.

Dr Vali further explained that the need of the hour is to shift from excessive dependence on wheat and rice to superfoods like jowar, bajra, and ragi. He described this as a sustainable solution for both health and agriculture.

A couple of farmers speaking to IANS praised the initiative and vowed to stand with the advice dished out by the millet man of India.

Farmer Lalram Chandrakar said that the information provided by Padmashree Dr Khader Vali was extremely useful. He said that earlier, coarse grains were consumed regularly, which kept people healthy and kept diseases at bay. These millets were the staple diet of the people.

“If we reintroduce coarse grains into our diet, many diseases can certainly be prevented,” he said.

He further said that he himself produces millets on his farm and will now use this information to educate other farmers about the cultivation and use of millets.

