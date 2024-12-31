Chhattisgarh women use shut stone quarries for fish farming

New Delhi, Dec 31 The Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana is providing new opportunities for rural employment, women empowerment and self-reliance by converting closed stone quarries in Chhattisgarh into centres of fish farming using cage culture technology, a statement said on Tuesday.

The closed mines in Rajnandgaon district have now become the centre of employment and fish production.

Under the Yojana, fish are being reared in these mines with cage culture technology, it said.

Under this scheme, closed stone quarries are being used for the production of fish like Pangasius and Tilapia, it said.

This initiative has not only brought new employment opportunities for rural women and youth, but is also ensuring the supply of fresh fish across the country, it said.

The Yojana is playing an important role in strengthening India's blue economy along with bringing revolutionary changes in the fisheries sector, the statement said.

A total of 324 cages have been installed in two mines of Joratarai at a cost of Rs 9.72 crore. Fast -growing fish are being reared in these cages, which are ready for the market in five months.

About 2.5 to 3 tonnes of fish are being produced in one cage. This effort has provided employment to more than 150 people, and women are earning an income of Rs 8,000 every month.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, fish farmers have been given a subsidy of up to 60 per cent.

A total of 162 unit cages have been installed in a mine in Joratarai at a cost of Rs 4.86 crore, in which the government is giving 40 to 60 per cent subsidy to the beneficiaries.

Local youth and women are being empowered through this unique scheme. Women self-help groups have played an active role in this project.

