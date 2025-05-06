Chhattisgarh's first AI Datacentre Park inaugurated by CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 6 : Technology services provider RackBank has launched its new AI Datacentre Park in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Spread across 13.5 acres, the new AI Datacentre Park has been built on an initial investment of Rs 1,000 crore, which is scalable to Rs 3,000 crore in 5 years, as per a statement from the company.

The new AI Datacentre Park, which is the first data centre campus in Chhattisgarh, was inaugurated by Chief Minister, Vishnu Deo Sai in the presence of Lakhan Lal Dewangan, Honourable Minister, Commerce and Industries, and OP Choudhary, Minister, Finance, Housing and Environment.

The state-of-the-art facility, capable of housing 100,000 GPUs and 80MW power, is designed to meet the growing demand for advanced Al workloads and will serve as the foundation for the nation's digital transformation.

Speaking on the initiative, Narendra Sen, Founder and CEO of RackBank, said, "I am proud to be on this landmark journey to set up Chhattisgarh's first purpose-built AI-focused Datacentre Park to meet India's growing AI computing needs. RackBank strongly supports Shri Narendra Modi's IndiaAI Mission, which envisions empowering India to lead the global AI revolution and our new world class AI Datacentre Park at Raipur will help develop cutting-edge infrastructure and innovation to accelerate digital transformation and fuel nation building."

"The new facility will provide greater cost efficiencies to businesses by scaling and leveraging India's GPU compute capacity to meet India's AI needs. The campus will serve as a hub for collaboration between academia, industry, and government, fostering an ecosystem of innovation and technological advancement by helping business harness the true power of AI. It will empower businesses, researchers, developers, Global R&D centers and innovators to harness the full potential of AI while ensuring the highest standards of security, sustainability, and efficiency. As we move forward, we are committed to supporting the rapid growth of AI and helping shape a smarter, more connected future," Narendra Sen added.

The construction of the new AI Datacentre Park will be completed in 4 phases with initial capacity of 80 MW in Phase 1 which will be scalable to 160 MW in Phase 4.

The park will be built using advanced liquid cooling technology - Direct-to-chip and Varuna liquid immersion cooling system - RackBank's in-house developed and patented technology which optimizes power usage and enhances energy efficiency.

This system reduces cooling costs by up to 70 per cent, it claimed.

Speaking at the inauguration of RackBank's new AI Datacentre Park, Vishnu Deo Sai, Chief of Minister of Chhattisgarh, said, "Chhattisgarh is rapidly emerging as the next big IT hub of India. Today marks a significant milestone in Chhattisgarh's journey towards digital transformation."

"The launch of RackBank's cutting-edge AI Datacentre Park marks a major step in our journey towards a digital and knowledge-driven economy. Backed by our progressive industrial policy, this project will boost innovation, attract investments, create quality jobs, and strengthen our digital infrastructure. Chhattisgarh is proud to lead from the front in building the future of technology and AI in India," the chief minister said.

The RackBank AI Datacenter Park will put Raipur on India's digital innovation map opening growth avenues in Healthcare, Education, Agri tech and more across Chhattisgarh.

The strategic central location offers unparalleled advantages, including low latency across India, making it an ideal hub for AI and cloud services nationwide. An additional 2.70 hectares has been earmarked at the Chhattisgarh SEZ to deliver high-quality, cost-effective services. The new AI Datacentre Park is expected to create variety of job opportunities with plans to employ 200 people in 5 years with potential to scale up to 500 people.

"The inauguration of this state-of-the-art AI Datacentre Park marks a significant milestone in Chhattisgarh's journey to becoming a global leader in digital infrastructure. This facility not only strengthens our position as the backbone of India's data economy but also exemplifies our commitment to sustainable growth through green technology. With strategic locations in Raipur, we are poised to meet the growing demand for data storage and processing, creating thousands of high-skilled jobs and attracting substantial investments to the state," added Rajat Kumar, Secretary, Commerce and Industries, Government of Chhattisgarh

RackBank is India's leading provider of Datacenter infrastructure, cloud computing, and AI services.

