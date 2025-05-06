Chi. Goswami Vishal Bawasaaheb Visited Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, his residence in Bhopal

New Delhi [India], May 5: Chi. Goswami Vishal Bawasaaheb was warmly welcomed and respectfully honored by the Chief Minister. A special discussion took place regarding religion, spirituality, and seva in the Pushti Marg tradition.

Chi. Goswami Vishal Bawasaaheb highlighted the spiritual essence of Shri Vallabhacharya's teachings and the importance of preserving Indian cultural heritage.

They also discussed the development and strengthening of spiritual centers and associated institutions. Chi. Goswami Vishal Bawasaaheb extended an invitation to the Chief Minister to visit the ShriNathji Temple in Nathdwara.

Anjan Shah, Chief Advisor to Tilakayat Maharajshri, along with temple aides Anil Sanadhya and Kalpit Joshi, were present during the meeting.

