Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud lays foundation stone of JSW Academic Block at National Law School, Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 23: In a significant milestone in the promotion of legal education in the country, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud laid the foundation stone for the comprehensive redevelopment and expansion of the core Academic Block to be named the JSW Academic Block at the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) here today.

Under the proposed plan, the existing building will be transformed into a multi-storey structure, providing state-of-the-art lecture theatres, seminar rooms, faculty offices, and collaborative research spaces. This upgraded infrastructure will enable students and researchers to benefit from an enhanced learning environment, allowing them to thrive in a fast-evolving legal landscape.

The project, made possible by a substantial grant from the JSW Group, is part of a broader collaboration aimed at transforming NLSIU's academic infrastructure. The grant will fund both the work at the Academic Block and the establishment of the 'JSW Centre for the Future of Law', a cutting-edge research hub designed to address the emerging challenges and opportunities posed by technological advancements in the legal field. The Centre will spearhead research on issues such as artificial intelligence, digital privacy, automation, and the ethical implications of these emerging technologies. It will foster collaboration between academia, government bodies, regulatory authorities, and the private sector to develop new models of legal regulation and incubate cutting-edge legal technologies.

Present on the occasion were several distinguished dignitaries, including R. Venkataramani, Attorney General of India; Manan Kumar Mishra, Chairman of the Bar Council of India; Shrimati Sangita Jindal, Chairperson of the JSW Foundation; and Parth Jindal, Managing Director of JSW Cement & JSW Paints.

Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, Sajjan Jindal, Chairman & Managing Director of JSW Group, said, "At JSW, we believe in the transformative power of education. The development of the Academic Block and the establishment of the JSW Centre for the Future of Law are not just about infrastructure, but also about preparing the next generation of legal professionals to navigate the rapidly changing landscape of law and technology. This partnership aligns with our vision of supporting initiatives that have a lasting impact on nation building."

Sangita Jindal, Chairperson of JSW Foundation, highlighted the long-term benefits of this and said, "Our investment in NLSIU's infrastructure aims to create an environment where students are not only equipped with academic knowledge but are also empowered to address societal challenges. We believe that the future of law in India will be shaped by professionals who are prepared to engage with new technologies while upholding the principles of justice and equity. The JSW Academic Block and the Centre for the Future of Law will be instrumental in achieving this vision."

Parth Jindal, Managing Director of JSW Cement and JSW Paints, said, "Technology is rapidly transforming the legal landscape, from AI-powered tools for contract analysis to automation in litigation. The JSW Centre for the Future of Law will allow NLSIU to stay at the forefront of these innovations, ensuring that future legal professionals are prepared to engage with, and regulate these technologies. Our partnership with NLSIU reflects JSW's commitment to creating world-class educational opportunities that empower future leaders."

With this collaboration, JSW Group and NLSIU are jointly committed to shaping the future of legal education in India, making it more inclusive, technology-driven, and responsive to the changing dynamics of the profession.

About JSW Foundation: JSW Foundation is the social development arm of JSW Group, one of India's fastest-growing conglomerates. It has a long track record and a rich legacy of empowering rural communities to enrich their lives since the past three decades. The Foundation's focus areas are Education, Health & Nutrition, Skill Development, Rural BPO, Environment & Water, Sports and Art & Heritage. The JSW Foundation operates two multi-specialty hospitals in Karnataka and Maharashtra with outpatient potential of 100,000 annually. Its educational interventions have positively impacted more than 140,000 under-privileged children in rural locations while its Agriculture, Women Self-Help Groups (SHG) & Rural BPO initiatives have created new livelihood sources for more than 16,000 farmers and 10,000 rural women. The Foundation has provided access to sanitation by constructing more than 7500 toilets in rural villages. It has also helped more than 200,000 needy individuals access Government welfare schemes. The foundation has trained over 23000 youth on various skills that lead to their employment or entrepreneurship. 1400 self-help groups with around 16000 rural women are providing access to credit to the poor. JSW Foundation's work in Art & Heritage is focused on restoring India's monuments such as Chandramouleshwara Temple in Hampi, Keneseth Eliyahoo Synagogue in Mumbai among others. These restorations have been recognized globally and won prestigious international awards.

