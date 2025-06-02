Chiku Cab Reaching New Horizons Under the Leadership of Neha Singh

BusinessWire India

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 2: Chiku Mobility India Pvt. Ltd. is expanding its service offerings to include a bike rental service, scheduled to launch in Varanasi and Lucknow by December 2025. This expansion targets the growing demand for cost-effective transportation solutions in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

Neha Singh, Managing Director of Chiku Cab, was recently interviewed at a press conference in Varanasi. There, she talked about how she kickstarted the car rental business, the challenges she faced, expansion plans, and much more.

The press conference can be watched here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DP17R3d9ClI

Everything Started From SCRATCH

According to her, it was the year 2018 when she started operations with a few team members. But then, things were not as simple as that. The reason was that the car rental market was already saturated because there were lots of brands there with a strong reach and powerful network. In such a scenario, stepping into such a business was nothing less than a risky job.

On the note of struggles and challenges, she said in the beginning, it was quite stressful for her to manage all activities, especially those that involve high stakes, and in such a scenario, when the team wasn't as big as it should be, and on top of that, they were facing manpower issues. According to her, tough times and hardships appear only to make someone STRONGER. Now it's up to him whether he gets scared and broken. For some people, it may be a SITUATION, but there may be a few people more who still perceive it as an OPPORTUNITY. As a team, they analyzed their core strengths and weaknesses and worked consistently with determination and perseverance. Finally, the results are evident: they have become a well-known cab service provider in India.

Business Overview, Future Plans, And Expansions

Neha shared that Chiku Cab is currently a prominent car rental company in India with an existing base of 6 to 7 lakh Happy Customers, serving in 250+ cities. In addition, they have 5000+ Vendors, 8000+ Drivers operating on 2000+ Routes. Initially, they used to provide professional cab services within the Varanasi circle, but now they cater to tempo traveller services, cabs for outstation tours, not limited to one-way but also for round trips in major cities like Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, and Lucknow. Apart from that, they offer permanent driver services on a monthly and hourly basis to their users at very attractive rates. As for their business plans, they're going to expand their network in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities and a fleet of EV-based vehicles.

In addition to this, they're planning to expand their services to semi-urban and rural areas, and that too at affordable and attractive fares, so that anyone who needs a ride can easily afford it.

Emphasis on Personalization and Customization

Neha Singh believes that since technology is getting advanced, a paradigm shift has been quietly observed in operational activities - whether it's from a business's side or it's consumer's side. From obsolete offline modes, people are moving to much advanced online platforms to get a service in MINUTES, especially these days; and this is the high time when companies need to observe this kind of customer behavior and act accordingly to remain relevant and consistent in the market. Her marketing and research team always stays in touch with existing customers as well as prospects to know what exactly they require from them and what trends are currently going on in the market, so that they can personalise the service based on customers' preferences, requirements, and demands.

Neha Singh has also shared that constructive feedback always helps someone to shape a business for the next level. Based on customers' suggestions and feedback, Chiku Cab introduces BRAND NEW features and specifications to its Android mobile application timely manner, so that it can provide a better experience to the users.

Her Message To Young Women Professionals

According to Neha Singh, the 21st century is witnessing a significant rise in women entrepreneurswhether it's a start-up or a multinational brand, they are proving their worth and skillset regardless of boundaries and nations. The Time is now. To come out with flying colors and shine like a star.

