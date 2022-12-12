Child Help Foundation celebrated its 12th Foundation Day on 19th November 2022

CHF, a Pan-India, non-profit organization, completed 12 successful years of serving society

Mumbai, December 12: Child Help Foundation (CHF), a pan-India, non-profit organization, celebrated its 12th Foundation Day on 19th November 2022. Founded in 2010 by Mr. Rajendra Pathak, Mr. Sunil Varghese and Mr. Jugender Singh, Child Help Foundation propagates the ‘culture of giving’ with the mission of changing lives through reaching out to underprivileged children and empowering them for a bright future for the last 12 years. The NGO has been consistently working to uplift the underprivileged and weaker sections of society.

The first few projects initiated by the founding members were related to Quality Education and Water and Sanitation for children. The aim of the programs was to provide equal opportunities for quality education and basic sanitation facilities to underprivileged children in India. Quality Education has to date, benefited 4,71,958 children across India, while the Water and Sanitation program has helped 93,093 people.

After the success of the first few programs, the NGO expanded its work into other areas and initiated programs like:

Emergency Medical Support to help underprivileged children with medical treatments, surgeries and transplants. Under this initiative, the NGO has to date, helped 2,687 children across India.

Gender Equality program which serves to cater to the needs of all genders and to support the government’s steps to create a gender-inclusive environment. In alignment with the national program Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, a special emphasis is given to the education of girl children to enable them to become empowered citizens.

Zero Hunger Program was adopted for the fight against hunger by providing nutritious food to the underprivileged. Under this program, the Child Help Foundation has served 17,83,657 meals till November 2022.

Under the Humanitarian Relief and Rehabilitation program, 11,01,606 people have benefited across India.

Feeding stray animals was undertaken as a part of the UN SDG Life on Land. It took shape as an initiative specially adopted to take care of the animals and become the ‘Voice of the Voiceless’. Till now, CHF has helped 56,632 stray animals across India.

Adopting the UN SDG – Life Below Water, Child Help Foundation regularly conducts Beach Clean-Up Drives to restore marine and coastal biodiversity. Through this program, around 2 crore marine lives have been saved, and 6,91,790 kgs of waste have been collected.

There are many other initiatives that the NGO conducts to help the needy across India. CHF is nationally recognized for inspiring and empowering people to come together and bring positive change in the lives of children and society at large.

On the occasion of the 12th Anniversary of the Child Help Foundation (CHF), one of the Trustees, Mr. Rajendra Pathak, said, “As trustees, we have seen the foundation develop into what it is today. I remember, during our first project of ‘The Naigaon Zila Parishad School, in Maharashtra’ there were no benches or proper study materials for the underprivileged students who belonged to the fishing community in the school. The floor would get damp during monsoons. Looking at this condition, we provided benches, study materials, uniforms, and food to help and support the students. It was just the beginning of our journey. Since then, we have implemented projects in 26 states and union territories in India. In addition to that, we have initiated projects at the international level too”.

He further added, “I would like to thank the youth of this generation who are so much aware of the social conditions and are actively participating as volunteers. They are contributing time and effort while other sections of society are contributing in the form of resources. Despite numerous challenges, the team, volunteers, and donors enabled us to help the needy. We want to take this opportunity to extend gratitude to each person who has contributed to this foundation and request their support and blessings in the coming years too”.

The significant changes that Child Help Foundation has brought to society were not easy for the founders and the team members of the NGO. Every good cause needs a lot of dedication and commitment while working your way through the various hurdles that one faces. For an NGO, finding the right kind of people with the same determination and motivation to do something for society has always been a challenge. In situations like natural calamities, it becomes even more challenging to find the resources as per the requirement and reach out to the needy in remote areas to execute the activities. But with the right attitude, the team has always found people who are like-minded and have the same enthusiasm for social causes, and these are the people who bring real change in society.

Also, the support of Government schemes and portals like NITI Ayog and Darpan helps the foundation to register and apply for grants under various schemes of Ministries, Departments of Government bodies and enables the foundation to reach out to lakhs of families and individuals.

Speaking on occasion, Mr. Shaji Varghese, CEO and spokesperson of Child Help Foundation, said, “I would like to begin with a big thank you to everyone who has helped us in our mission and in making our NGO complete 12 successful years. I, along with my entire team, feel so proud that over the past 12 years, Child Help Foundation has brought so many positive changes in the lives of people across India. The joy of seeing the priceless smiles on the faces of millions of people inspires us to work even harder. We believe that our organization, which was founded on the principles of hard work, commitment, and kindness to support and provide health, education, better life, and overall wellness, is being efficiently achieved. There is still a long way to go, but we are confident that with the dedication and support from people, we will have a wonderful journey ahead”.

During the tough times of COVID-19 lockdowns, CHF never sat back. The volunteers assisted the Frontline Workers and provided them with sanitation kits, PPE Kits, sanitisers, masks, and ration kits. More than 7 lakh people were served nutritious food, and thousands of stray animals were taken care of during lockdown across the country.

Amongst the various programs, there is a Village Development program, where CHF provides training to people and empowers them with skills to carry-on small-scale businesses and become independent. Child Help Foundation has also tied up with various hospitals across India to establish Baby Feeding Centre for lactating mothers. The NGO has launched Baby Feeding Centres at railway stations in many locations across India to provide working mothers with a safe and secure place to feed their babies.

In the month of October 2022, the foundation conducted Daan Utsav, where the volunteers distributed food and other necessary items to the needy for their everyday living. They are also successfully running the ‘Swastha se Shiksa Tak’ campaign to help children suffering from serious medical conditions and provide support to their education.

Reaching out to 33 lakh beneficiaries has been a tough task, but in these 12 years, the Child Help Foundation was able to achieve it. The NGO has won many awards for its impeccable work for society. The awards won are ‘Best Health Care NGO’ of the year 2018, ‘CMO Asia’s NGO Excellence Awards for Social Consciousness NGO Leadership and Excellence,’ ‘Mahatma Award for Social Good and Impact’ at Mahatma Award 2022, National Awards 2021 for ‘Best Covid-19 NGO for Community,’ ‘Best NGO for Education for Girl Child,’ ‘Best NGO of the Year-2022’ at the Indian CSR Awards among many more.

