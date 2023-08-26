Child Help Foundation participated in Aashayein 

~An Annual Festival organized by Mumbai’s renowned school, JamnabaiNarsee~

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26: Child Help Foundation, a Pan India non-profit organization is a proud participant and a winner at Aashayein, an annual festival organized by Mumbai’s renowned school Jamnabai Narsee School located in Juhu, Mumbai, Maharashtra.

The objective of this annual festival Aashayein is to provide a platform for the underprivileged children to showcase their talent. It motivates children to explore their true selves, discover their passions and pursue the same. With the tagline of ‘UmeedokiUdaan’, students participated in various activities like BhagamBhag (Relay), Dum LagakeHaisha (Tug of War), KavitaonkiDaastan (Poem Recitation), Mumbai Meri Jaan (Treasure Hunt), Rangeen (Painting), Sa Re Ga Ma (Singing), Animal Kingdom (Play Dough Modeling), BaatonBaaton Mein (Elocution), and Let’s Nacho (Group Dance). Around 14 kids between the age group 6-14 years from Mira Road under MBMC participated in this event with the help of the NGO.

This platform provides an opportunity for many NGOs and Underprivileged children in Mumbai to showcase their talent. Child Help Foundation was one of the participants and did an exemplary job. The organization bagged 2nd and 3rd prizes in ‘Animal Kingdom’ and ‘KavitaonkiDaastan’ respectively. One of the students even won a scholarship to study at D’Art Fusion, an art and craft institute in Mumbai. Other participants were handed participation certificates and return gifts, complimented by breakfast and lunch. The curtain was closed by a Funfair and Prize Distribution event.

The Guests of Honour were the well-known actors of Silver Screen Mr. Nakuul Mehta and Mr. Shaheer Sheikh distributed the prizes to the winners. It was a one-day event that was managed by the students of NMIMS (NarseeMonjee Institute of Management Studies).

Speaking about the Aashayein event, Mr. Shaji Varghese, CEO of Child Help Foundation said “We are fully committed to not only providing children with educational opportunities but also helping them to provide a platform through which they can showcase their extracurricular talents. These activities bolster their talent and resumes and can be fruitful in their future endeavours. They can also build their careers if they are extraordinary in their extracurriculars. It’s a great initiative by JamnabaiNarsee School for providing such a platform for underprivileged children to showcase their talent and we are looking forward to participating in Aashayein again next year. We are also hoping to partner with more colleges and schools in the future so that children can get more opportunities to showcase their hidden talents and build their futures. The NGO will always support them and nurture them in its best efforts.”

Participating in events like these is a great exposure and experience for the children. It is another feather in their cap, which in turn will help them to prosper in the future. Child Help Foundation is proud of all the children who represented the NGO and helped us to widen our influence and change more lives. Last, but not the least, we would also like to thank everyone at JamnabaiNarsee School for giving us this platform and this opportunity.

