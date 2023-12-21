Child Psychologist Riddhi Doshi Patel awarded the coveted Rex Karmaveer for safeguarding Children's Mental and Emotional Health

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], December 21: Child Psychologist and Mental Health Practitioner, Riddhi Doshi Patel was recently honoured with the REX Karmaveer Chakra Award for her work in the space of Mental Health Wellness and Awareness. The award ceremony was held from November 25-27 at the Shiv Nadar School in Faridabad. The REX Karmaveer Award is a global civilian honours given by the International Confederation of NGOs (iCNGO) in partnership with United Nations to people across the globe for their relentless courage. The award is a tribute to A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, 11th President of India, who offered to be the ambassador for the awards and International Volunteering Olympiad.

The first recipient of Karmaveer lifetime achievement award was the visionary and the man known as the Father of the White Revolution in India, Dr. Verghese Kurien. For Riddhi, the award is an acknowledgement of her work in the space of Mental Health Wellness & Awareness, and is a public recognition of her efforts to make children feel understood and to bridge the gap between children and their parents.

Accepting her award, Riddhi said, "Children do not just need parents who can provide a physically safe environment; they also need parents who can provide emotional support and open communication channels. Mental health is now being spoken about, but there is a lot that needs to be done in the space of emotional health as well. These twomental and emotional wellnessgo hand in hand, and I have taken it up as a challenge to bring about awareness about these two and give children the assurance that they are truly in a safe space where they will be heard without judgement or bias."

As a Child Psychologist working in the space of Mental Health Awareness, Riddhi's lifelong dream is to create 'Safe Spaces' for children to express, open up, share, and have heartfelt conversations with trained experts without feeling the weight of counselling or treatment. These safe spaces can be set up in parks, play zones, play areas, or even shopping malls and restaurantsany space where the parents can park themselves without intervening in the process of the child's ability to express and let go. Riddhi has already been working on this dream of hers and is set to launch the pilot project in Mumbai soon.

Riddhi Doshi Patel is a Mumbai-based Child Psychologist and Parent Counsellor who has put in more than a decade into creating and promoting Mental Health Wellness Awareness for children. She believes that Physical strength has to go hand-in-hand with Mental and Emotional Strength as well. The Rex Karmaveer Chakra Award is a recognition of her efforts and acts as fuel to fulfill her dream of a 'Safe Space for Children'.

For more information, please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/riddhidoshii/

Jeroninio Almeida, founder of Rex Karmaveer Global Fellowship, emphasizes the need for recognition beyond the traditional awards reserved for privileged individuals in various fields. The Karmaveer Awards were established to honor unsung heroes and change champions from diverse backgrounds who selflessly work towards addressing societal issues. These awards aim to celebrate individuals who embody the spirit of making a positive impact and leading transformative change. Eitu Chopra, Co-Founder of Rex-Ideas For Action, describes the Karmaveer Awards as more than just accolades; they represent an emotion, a mindset, and a commitment to being the change. The awards foster a culture of continuous learning, with a unique hierarchy ranging from the Karmaveer Chakra badge of honor to various medals and prestigious recognitions like Karmaveer Puraskaar, Karmaveer Jyoti, and Karmaveer Maharatna. This progression encourages recipients to take on increasing responsibilities, learn, grow, and contribute more to society as true Change Champions. Explore more about the fellowship and awards at www.rexideas.com.

