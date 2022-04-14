Children in India are loving the new girl superheroes, Dabung Girl and SuperAvni

In a world full of male superheroes, Indian children are rooting for a new girl superhero, Dabung Girl, who is the lead character in an award-winning superhero comic book series.

'Dabung' is a popular Hindi word implying 'Fearless'. Dabung Girl focuses on gender empowerment, inclusion and diversity. She is witty, she is fearless, she is inclusive, and she is breaking gender stereotypes! Dabung Girl inspires girls to step up, dream big, and do more. She helps boys see the superhero in every girl around them. Unlike other superheroes, who fly in and save the day, Dabung Girl is one amongst the children and encourages them to find solutions to things that bother them. Dabung Girl was recently recognized as a UN Women India's generation equality ally.

Based on the success of Dabung Girl, the same team has also launched SuperAvni - A Digital Superhero who handles issues faced by teenagers and youth. SuperAvni is a Next-Gen Superhero who combines empathy and technology to fight modern-day challenges. She is a social impact influencer and a rebel that Indian youth can relate to. SuperAvni's alter ego, Maya is just like any other college-going youth. She keenly observes the challenges of the youth around her, ranging from bullying and career anxiety to broader issues such as environment and gender inequality. She summons her inner superhero, SuperAvni, to overcome these roadblocks.

In one of the latest releases, Dabung Girl and SuperAvni launched a comic book with the comic character of Kamala Harris, US Vice President, working together to save the world. The world is under cyberattack in this exciting new comic book, and something must be done fast! "Cyber Attack on America: SuperAvni and Dabung Girl" promises to be a fun read breaking gender stereotypes. This story inspires girls to pursue leadership roles.

Research shows that superhero stories give wings to the imagination and confidence of children. Created by a Harvard and IIT alumnus, Saurabh Agarwal, Dabung Girl and SuperAvni Superheroes are an effort to increase a child's awareness of social issues and give it a meaningful direction. She not only educates but also channels the innocence, creativity, and perseverance of children to solve problems. The team now has like-minded individuals from across the globe and from all walks of life supporting the superheroes in reaching more children.

Together Dabung Girl and SuperAvni are making a massive difference in inspiring the young generation. The stories are on the issues faced by children, ranging from themes of child protection to climate change. Dabung Girl recently won the best emerging comic book series award at CABM 2021 awards by AnimationXpress. SuperAvni's comic book on Cyber Bullying (SuperAvni and the Invisible Challenge) won the best comic book of the year at the same awards. Dabung Girl also won an award for child protection community campaign at SM4E 2021 Awards by Digital Empowerment Foundation.

Dabung Girl and SuperAvni also form 'happy' bedtime reads of some leading entrepreneurs to their children! So next time anyone is ordering a set of books for children or gifting, add Dabung Girl and Super Avni to the list!.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor