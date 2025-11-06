Children's Day Special: Oswaal Books' "Aaj Din Me Kitna Muskuraye?" Urges Parents to Prioritize Happiness Over Exam Scores

SMPL

New Delhi [India], November 6: Oswaal Books India's Most Loved Learning Brand has launched a moving new ad film that sheds light on the emotional challenges students silently navigate during exam season. Narrated by actor, writer, and poet Piyush Mishra, the film reminds audiences of the subtle yet powerful emotional stories children carry while preparing for exams.

Beyond academics, the film captures the pressures young minds shoulder every day. Children juggle parental expectations, peer comparisons, performance anxiety, and teenage emotions, often setting aside personal feelings to stay focused on their studies.

The film's message is simple:

While we check our children's marks, let's also remember to check their smiles.

Watch the film here: Aaj Din Me Kitna Muskuraye?

Speaking about the campaign, Prashant Jain, CEO, Oswaal Books, said:

"Every exam season, we see children preparing. But behind their determination lie emotions they don't always share. This film reminds us that marks are just one part of a child's journey. As parents, educators, and caregivers, let's support not only their learning but their emotional well-being too. A confident and happy child performs better not just in one exam, but in life."

This Children's Day, through this campaign, Oswaal Books hopes to spark meaningful conversations among parents, teachers, and society on prioritising holistic student well-being. As a brand committed to making learning simpler, clearer, and more student-friendly across India, Oswaal Books encourages families to celebrate effort, resilience, and happiness.

The film will be showcased across digital platforms and social media, along with community initiatives encouraging parents to connect deeply and empathetically with their children during exam time.

About Oswaal Books

Oswaal Books is India's most loved learning brand, trusted by millions of students, parents, and educators across the country. With a legacy of making learning simpler, smarter, and stress-free, Oswaal Books is recommended by over 4.5 lakh teachers and is used by 48,000+ schools and coaching institutes nationwide. The brand's high-quality, research-backed learning resources support 2.5+ crore students and aspirants across 30+ school, Olympiad, entrance, and competitive examinations.

Oswaal Books is available at 9,000+ bookstores across 700+ districts and has consistently played a key role in the success journeys of national toppers across CBSE Boards, NEET, JEE, CLAT, and other competitive pathways, including students achieving CBSE Class 10th AIR 1, CBSE Class 12th 499/500, and top national entrance ranks.

Endorsed by leading online educators and deeply trusted by parents, Oswaal Books continues to redefine learning for India, making knowledge accessible, engaging, and impactful for every learner.

