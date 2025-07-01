VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 1: In a city steeped in history and brimming with ambition, Chilume Ravikumar, a rising Vokkaliga leader and dynamic Yuva Nayaka, led a powerful tribute to the founder of Bengaluru through the grand observance of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Jayanthi. Hosted by the Chilume Ravikumar Foundation, this three-day commemoration was not merely an eventit was a movement that reflected civic pride, historical awareness, and active public participation across Bengaluru. With an innovative and developmental mindset, Ravikumar has declared that this celebration will now be an annual affair under his foundation, growing in scale and significance with each passing year.

The celebrations began on the morning of June 24th with a community-driven cleaning drive at the Kempegowda Samadhi, titled Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Samadhi Parisara Shuddhi Abhiyana. Volunteers assembled as early as 5:30 AM for the campaign. After a welcome briefing and an introduction to Kempegowda's civic vision, the drive was flagged off by Ravikumar himself. Over the next two hours, volunteers carried out a coordinated cleanliness effort in and around the Samadhi. The initiative not only served as a symbolic act of respect but also reinforced the importance of environmental consciousness and civic responsibility. The event concluded with a public pledge affirming the commitment to building a clean and just society in line with Kempegowda's ideals.

On June 25th, the city witnessed Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Pushparchane Namana, a heartfelt floral tribute across six key locations associated with Kempegowda. These included the Kempegowda International Airport statue, Lalbagh Gopura, Hudson Circle, Vidhan Soudha, KIMS Hospital, and Gavi Gangadeshwara Temple. Citizens from all walks of life participated in offering flowers, singing folk songs, and taking part in group interactions that honored the memory of Bengaluru's founder. The atmosphere was emotionally charged, with students, elders, and everyday citizens joining hands to pay their respects and share reflections on the city's cultural roots.

The commemorations reached a spiritual and visual crescendo on the evening of June 27th with Nadaprabhuge Deepa Namana, held at the Kempegowda Samadhi. In a moving display of reverence, 516 traditional lamps were lit, symbolizing the 516th birth anniversary of Kempegowda. Chilume Ravikumar led the lighting of the central Deepa Stambha, accompanied by Swamijis, dignitaries, youth, and families. The event space came alive with floral decor, rangolis, and lamp mandalas, while Kannada poetry, Nadageethe, and Lavani performances created a deeply rooted cultural ambiance. Youth participants read out Smruthi Vachanas, and the crowd took a collective pledge to live by Kempegowda's principles of vision, unity, and responsibility. The distribution of traditional lamps and "This Lamp Is For..." pledge cards brought a personal touch to the tribute, inviting people to dedicate their light to something they believe inbe it community, environment, or future generations.

Later that evening, Avenue Roadthe symbolic birthplace of Bengalurubecame the stage for a dramatic reenactment of the city's founding. A narrator walked the public through Kempegowda's vision for Bengaluru, while 64 placard-holders formed a live human map representing the Pete layout. A symbolic bullock cart procession illustrated land surveying, followed by the raising of flags in four directions marking the original Gopuras of the city. In the presence of a spirited crowd, Chilume Ravikumar performed a Bhoomi Pooja, recreating the moment Bengaluru was envisioned. The event concluded with a grand deepa lighting ceremony and a powerful chant of "Namma Kempegowda, Namma Hemme," filling the street with a sense of pride and unity. Drone captures and folk performances immortalized the moment both visually and emotionally.

Chilume Ravikumar's leadership throughout the event was marked by a sincere desire to connect the youth with their cultural heritage while also encouraging active civic engagement. Admired for his ability to combine tradition with forward-thinking action, Ravikumar has emerged as one of the most promising young leaders from the Vokkaliga community. Through the Chilume Ravikumar Foundation, he continues to champion causes that bring people togetherbe it through public service, cultural revival, or youth empowerment. His efforts during the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Jayanthi not only honored a great leader of the past but also lit the way for a more conscious, united, and culturally proud Bengaluru.

