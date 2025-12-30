China shifts focus to domestic consumption to stabilise growth amid trade tensions: Report

New Delhi [India], December 30 : China is increasingly turning to domestic consumption as a key stabilising force for growth amid persistent global trade tensions, according to a recent Barclays outlook report, which highlights policy recalibration towards internal demand as external headwinds intensify.

The report notes that escalating trade frictions and weakening global demand have reinforced Beijing's focus on consumption-led growth, observing that policymakers are placing greater emphasis on boosting domestic demand to offset the drag from exports. This shift, it says, reflects concerns that external uncertainties are likely to remain elevated, limiting the contribution of trade to overall economic momentum.

Barclays underlines that consumption is being positioned as a more reliable anchor for growth as the trade environment remains volatile. "With exports facing sustained pressure from tariffs and geopolitical tensions, domestic consumption is expected to play a more prominent role in supporting activity," the report states. It adds that authorities are actively seeking to strengthen household consumption as part of a broader rebalancing strategy.

"Private consumption as a share of Chinese gross domestic product (GDP) was only 40% in 2024 - below levels in other major economies (for example, in the US, it is close to 70% and in India it is over 60%)," the report notes.

The report points out that policy support is being directed towards households through both fiscal and structural channels. According to Barclays, "measures aimed at supporting income growth and employment stability are critical to sustaining consumption," particularly at a time when confidence is vulnerable to external shocks. It further notes that policy easing is increasingly targeted at shoring up domestic demand rather than stimulating investment alone.

"To promote household spending in an economy where the saving rate is close to 35%, the authorities will need to pursue continued targeted fiscal support, accelerate social welfare reforms and support household income," the report adds.

Barclays also highlights that consumption resilience is uneven, with policymakers mindful of underlying constraints. "Household spending remains constrained by income uncertainty and a still-elevated propensity to save," the report says, adding that this has prompted authorities to focus on policies that can lower precautionary savings and encourage discretionary spending.

Trade tensions are identified as a key catalyst for this policy pivot. The report states that "the prolonged nature of trade disputes has accelerated the urgency of reducing reliance on external demand," reinforcing the case for consumption-driven growth. In this context, domestic demand is described as a critical buffer against external volatility.

At the same time, Barclays cautions that boosting consumption is not a short-term fix. Rebalancing towards consumption is a gradual process, the report notes, emphasising that structural reforms will be required to make domestic demand a more durable growth engine.

Looking ahead, the report suggests that domestic consumption will remain central to China's macroeconomic strategy as trade risks persist.

