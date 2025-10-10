China turns repression into a global business model, leaked documents reveal

New Delhi, Oct 10 China has built a massive surveillance and propaganda network that mixes strict political control with modern business ambition, according to recently leaked internal documents.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has reportedly turned its long-standing system of censorship and monitoring into a profit-making model, where private companies develop and sell tools designed to control information and influence public opinion, reports Mekong News.

More than 500GB of leaked data from two Chinese firms, Geedge Networks and GoLaxy, have revealed the scale and ambition of this surveillance industry.

These companies don’t just work for the government -- they compete for contracts, innovate new ways to monitor people, and even export their technologies to other countries, the report stated.

Geedge Networks, which presents itself as a cybersecurity firm, has been found to be deeply involved in China’s online censorship operations.

Its main product, the Tiangou Secure Gateway, is capable of advanced tracking and monitoring. It can inspect data packets, block VPNs, identify devices, and analyse user metadata.

One of its most controversial features is a “reputation-based access control” system that ranks users by their online behavior and can limit their internet access accordingly.

Experts describe this as a form of “behavioural engineering,” where people’s actions online are shaped by technology-driven restrictions, as per the report.

What makes it even more concerning is its scalability -- Geedge’s systems are designed for use not just by the Chinese government but also by local authorities and foreign clients.

Reports suggest that countries like Pakistan, Myanmar, Kazakhstan, and Ethiopia have already used or licensed these systems under China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Meanwhile, GoLaxy, another Chinese firm, focuses on digital propaganda. It uses artificial intelligence to track social media activity, identify key influencers, and create coordinated online campaigns.

The leaked files show that GoLaxy’s technology is capable of spreading disinformation, promoting pro-China narratives, and discrediting critics.

It can simulate public support through fake online engagement, making propaganda appear organic, the report by Mekong News said.

This combination of surveillance and propaganda shows how China’s control strategy has evolved in the digital era.

The CCP’s messaging is no longer limited to traditional state media; it’s now powered by algorithms and artificial intelligence.

Analysts say that what makes these revelations especially alarming is China’s growing export of such tools.

Several countries facing political instability or seeking tighter control over their populations are reportedly buying Chinese-made surveillance systems and propaganda technology.

The leaked documents also reveal that in China, companies working in this field are rewarded not only for technological innovation but also for their political loyalty.

Party connections and ideological commitment often determine who gets contracts. This has created what experts call a “techno-authoritarian feedback loop” -- as firms compete to impress the CCP, they produce even more powerful tools for censorship and repression.

This model poses a serious challenge to democratic nations. It shows that modern authoritarianism can be profitable, efficient, and exportable, the report mentioned.

China’s surveillance industry has become a commercial enterprise, selling “repression as a service” to the world.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor