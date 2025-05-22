CHIREC Celebrates Exceptional Results: Global Toppers in IGCSE and 85% Scored Distinction in CBSE

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 22: Celebrations are in full swing at CHIREC International School as it unveils its exceptional performance in the IGCSE as well as the CBSE Grade 10 and 12 results. With a flawless 100% pass percentage across both curriculums, CHIREC has demonstrated why it stands at the forefront of academic excellence in Hyderabad and is among the top ten schools in the country.

In the recently announced IGCSE results, two students, Aadi Ramnani and Samarth Lamba, emerged as Global Toppers in Chemistry & Extended Mathematics. These exceptional winners have achieved perfect scores in both subjects. An astounding 60% of students in the cohort scored A* and A, with 63.4% achieving ICE Distinctions.

Says Principal Sanchita Raha, CHIREC International School, Serilingampally "We are immensely proud of our students for their excellent performance in the IGCSE examinations. These results validate their hard work, the unwavering support of their teachers and parents, the school's commitment to academic excellence, and its goal of being the best at becoming better. Every year, we have world toppers in IGCSE, and this year too, we have two students who have topped in chemistry and extended mathematics. Besides, every student has shown remarkable improvement in this examination."

The CBSE grade 10 and 12 results were equally impressive. In Grade 10, nearly half of the students (48%) scored above 90%, and an impressive 84.1% secured Distinctions. School toppers Ravya Kanthethi and Ishita Muralikrishnan led with an outstanding aggregate of 99%. 70 students aced individual subjects with a perfect 100! These results are proof of CHIREC's subject mastery and conceptual depth.

In CBSE Grade 12, of the 132 students who appeared, an impressive 91% scored Distinctions, with 38% securing above 90%. The remaining students achieved first class with scores of 60%; Amaira Bharati emerged as a school topper at 98%. Several students achieved full marks across various disciplines from Political Science to Cost Accounting. "Each child's learning journey is unique", shares Ms. Katyayini VKLT, Principal at CHIREC International School's CBSE campus in Kondapur. "We guide our students towards academic excellence through our learning approach to understand deeply, think critically, and apply their knowledge meaningfully in real-world contexts."

Dr. Peter McLaughlin, CEO of CHIREC International School, emphasizes, "At CHIREC, success begins with well-being. The COVID-19 lockdowns seem like a long time ago, and people easily forget how much of their vital board preparation years were spent locked out of schools and under the shadow of the pandemic. Through Cognita's Global Well-Being Programme and our Social & Emotional Learning Curriculum, we create an environment where children have been able to bounce back from those anxious years of secondary schooling and feel safe, supported, and inspired to thrive academically and personally."

These outstanding results are a testament to CHIREC's emphasis on holistic education, where academic rigor is matched by a zeal to promote student well-being and personal growth. As part of the global Cognita family, CHIREC continues to empower students with the skills, confidence, and resilience to succeed not just in exams but in life.

