Chiropractor Dr. Rajneesh Kant was honoured with the Asia Book of Records  in Dubai ( 29 June) and world book of records in London 18th July

New Delhi (India), July 20: Can you imagine that there is a medical system in which a disease is cured from its roots without even a single dose of medicine? Yes, Dr. Rajneesh Kant, a resident of Begumpura locality of Ara Bhojpur, a physiotherapist, osteopath and chiropractor, has blown the trumpet of revolution in the field of medicine by treating people in the country and abroad with such a medical system. Thousands of people in the country and abroad have benefited from his chiropractor system so far. He treats 100 patients for free on the first day of every month in Bihar with this medical system. In today’s modern era, where there is hunger for money everywhere, Dr. Rajneesh Kant is being honoured everywhere because of providing free medical treatment to the poor section of the society. He does not take money for treatment not only on the first of the month but also from the poor who visit his clinic after seeing their condition. He also holds the record of treating the maximum number of patients in a very short time.

Due to all these achievements, the world renowned organization Asia Book of Records honored Dr. Rajneesh Kant for his remarkable contributions in the field of chiropractor in a ceremony held at Dubai’s Palm Atlantis Hotel, & World Book of Records in British Parliament London,On this occasion, many big personalities of the world’s medical field were also present along with Dr. Rajneesh Kant. Speaking after being honored on this occasion, Dr. Rajneesh Kant said that this is such a form of physiotherapy, osteopathy and chiropractor treatment where we treat people who have become disappointed after getting treatment from all sides and send them home after curing them, In which neither any medicine is used nor any special type of surgery is done. Till now, with this method, many types of major diseases like back pain, leg pain, nerve pain, gastric, head pain, back pain, indigestion have been successfully treated. Coming from a small place like Begumpura Mohalla of Ara city of Bhojpur district of Bihar, Doctor Rajneesh Kant has reached the pinnacle of success at a very young age.

