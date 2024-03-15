Chitkara Design School Organises Animation Fest CHIAFF

NewsVoir

Chandigarh [India], March 15: Chitkara Design School, Chitkara University, is organising a two-day interactive animation fest "CHIAFF" at its campus which saw the presence of renowned personalities, speakers, invitees, staff and students.

Talking about the festival, Prof Sanjay Jangid, Dean of Animation at Chitkara Design School and Festival Director CHIAFF, said, "CHIAFF is all about welcoming newcomers to the world of animation with open arms and immerse them in a universe rich with limitless imagination and unbridled creativity. The accessible format, impressive line-up of speakers and interactive activities makes it more approachable and welcoming."

Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor, Chitkara University, was the chief guest for Day 1. Sharing her insights, she said, "With ample opportunities for networking, showcasing and interacting with eminent members of the animation community, CHIAFF is the perfect stomping grounds for prospective students who see themselves in the field of animation."

On the first day, students gave a cultural performance which was followed by a talk session with Shekhar Mukherjee, who has worked in the Animation Department at National Institute of Design (NID); who talked about his journey. Renowned Character Animator Rohit Kelkar shared insights from his journey in animation and Sanath PC, Firefly Creative Studio, talked on the topic "A Designer's Odyssey in the Realm of VFX".

On Day 2 of the CHIAFF fest, India's heartthrob Art Guy Rob would conduct a session. Harun Robert also known as Rob is one of India's most popular Visual Artist was the host and creative director of popular Do it yourself (DIY) TV show M.A.D., which aired on Pogo.

Animated film "Sultana's Dream" was also premiered at the fest which has been made by acclaimed filmmaker Isabel Herguera from Spain who is also an artist, cultural manager, professor, and critic, who has won more than 50 awards at various international film festivals.

The students also have the opportunity to showcase their skills and talents in various competitions, where a prize money of Rs. 1.5 lakh is up for the grab. They will compete in various categories and will be provided reviews from experts.

Animation at Chitkara Design School

With a team of professional animators, directors and creatives at the helm of the department, the animation department at Chitkara University utilises its combined industry experience of 30 years to personally curate its course to not only maximise the creative potential of the student but also to make them industry ready and ready for the life of an independent filmmaker.

Chitkara University, situated near Chandigarh, has emerged as the most vibrant and high-ranking University in North India. It is ranked among the top 5% of higher education institutions in India. The University is awarded NAAC A+ accreditation and ranked by NIRF (National Institute Ranking Framework). The University offers courses in Engineering and Technology, Business Management, Planning, Architecture, Art & Design, Mass Communication, Sales and Marketing, Hospitality Management, Pharmacy, Health Sciences, Nursing, Law, Psychology, and Education. Students studying at Chitkara University get the best start-up support, world-class research excellence, and many internationally renowned opportunities.

