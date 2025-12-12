Chitkara Law School Marks Constitution Week 2025 with Insightful Events and Keynote by Justice Gyan Sudha Misra

NewsVoir

Chandigarh [India], December 12: Chitkara Law School, Chitkara University, Punjab, successfully celebrated Constitution Week from 24th to 26th November 2025, a three-day academic initiative designed to deepen constitutional awareness and engage students in meaningful discourse on democratic values. The celebration featured an Open Public Discourse Competition, a vibrant Poster Making Competition, and an exciting Quiz Competition on Constitutional Law, all of which saw enthusiastic participation and showcased students' creativity, knowledge, and analytical skills.

The highlight of the Week was the Constitution Day Celebration on 26th November 2025 at Carnegie Hall, Rockefeller Block, marking 75 years of the Indian Constitution. The event was graced by the Hon'ble Chief Guest Justice Gyan Sudha Misra (Retd.). A ceremonial Guard of Honour and lamp-lighting marked the beginning of the program, followed by a welcome address.

Justice Misra delivered a powerful keynote address on "75 Years of Justice and the Evolving Position of Women in India." She highlighted constitutional safeguards for women, key legislative reforms such as amendments to the Hindu Succession Act, and the journey of women's empowerment across physical, emotional, and equality-based dimensions. Her reflections on the evolution of women's rights from ancient times to modern India resonated deeply with the audience. The address was also broadcast live by Radio Chitkara.

Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University, lauded the initiative, stating, "Constitution Week reflects our commitment to nurturing informed, responsible, and socially conscious young citizens. At Chitkara University, we aim to instill in every student the values of justice, equality, and democracy that form the foundation of our nation."

The celebrations concluded with the announcement of competition results. In the Open Public Discourse Competition, Ms. Hatendar, Ms. Hanspreet, and Ms. Arshpreet Kaur secured the top three positions. In the Poster Making Competition, Ms. Suvercha emerged first, followed by Yashasvi Sharma and others. In the Quiz Competition, Team Kaushal (Arshpreet Kaur, Avantika, and Jashanjot) stood first, while Team Samriddhi (Khushi, Garima, and Gundeep) secured second place.

The Week concluded on an inspiring note, celebrating active student participation and reaffirming the university's commitment to constitutional literacy and civic learning.

