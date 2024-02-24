Chitkara Lit Fest a Triumph of Literature, Culture, and Ideas

NewsVoir

Chandigarh [India], February 24: The "Chitkara Lit Fest 2024" took place today at the Chitkara International School campus here in Chandigarh. Spanning three days from February 22nd to 24th, the inaugural and second-day events unfolded at the Himachal and Punjab campuses of Chitkara University. The initial two days featured engaging talks and discussions by renowned figures such as Ankur Warikoo, Jerry Pinto, Lady Kishwar Desai, spoken word artist Naib Midha, Mahek Mirza Prabhu, Rochelle Potkar, Zac O'Yeh, and various other distinguished luminaries and artists.

#ChitkaraLitFest 2024 revolved around the deep impact of literature, culture and ideas in today's times. The festival united litterateurs of diverse ideas and viewpoints and provided them a platform for meaningful dialogue and learning.

At the heart of the Chitkara Lit Fest 2024 today stood Imtiaz Ali, the luminary filmmaker whose presence ignited a fervour of anticipation among attendees. Renowned for his masterful storytelling and evocative narratives, Ali graced the stage with an aura of creativity and insight. Through intimate discussions and captivating anecdotes, he dove deep into the intricacies of Indian cinema, offering a glimpse into his creative process and the cultural influences that shaped his work. From his breakthrough film "Jab We Met" to the critically acclaimed "Highway" and "Rockstar," Imtiaz Ali's cinematic journey served as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring filmmakers and cinephiles alike. His vision for storytelling transcends borders, weaving together themes of love, identity, and self-discovery in a tapestry of emotions that resonates with audiences worldwide.

Ashish Vidyarthi, the seasoned Bollywood actor, brought his wealth of experience and infectious energy to the Chitkara Lit Fest stage. With a career spanning over three decades, Vidyarthi is known for his versatile performances across a myriad of roles. At the festival, he shared personal anecdotes and pearls of wisdom, inspiring attendees to pursue their passions with unwavering determination and authenticity.

Akshat Gupta, the celebrated writer known for his deep exploration of Indian mythology, captivated audiences with his profound understanding of ancient legends and folklore. Through his literary works, Gupta breathes new life into age-old tales, infusing them with contemporary relevance and universal truths. His ability to seamlessly blend tradition with modernity resonates with readers of all ages, making him a beloved figure in the literary world. At the Chitkara Lit Fest, Gupta engaged in enlightening discussions about the enduring appeal of mythology and its significance in shaping cultural identities.

At Chitkara Lit Fest, attendees were treated to a lineup of distinguished personalities who graced the event with their presence and insights. Alongside them, Ankur Warikoo, the renowned entrepreneur and author, shared his wisdom on the digital renaissance in India, sparking lively conversations and igniting imaginations.

Further enhancing the cultural mosaic of the Chitkara Lit Fest were Jerry Pinto, Lady Kishwar Desai, and spoken word artist Nayab Midha. Pinto's literary prowess, Desai's commitment to preserving history through her work with the Partition Museum, and Midha's captivating performance, accompanied by a talented guitarist, added depth and diversity to the festival's offerings.

In addition, Mahek Mirza Prabhu and Zac O'Yeahmade notable appearances, further enriching the festival with their unique perspectives and talents.

They each, in their own way, left the audience star-struck and spellbound, their insights resonating long after the discussions ended. Their presence illuminated the festival, leaving an indelible mark on all who attended.

Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University, shared her perspective on the Chitkara Lit Fest 2024, stating, "The Chitkara Lit Fest has been a pivotal hub of intellectual exchange and cultural celebration. This year's event exceeded our expectations, thanks to the insightful contributions of our esteemed speakers and the vibrant energy of our attendees. As we bid farewell to another successful edition, we are reminded once again of the profound impact of literature, culture, and ideas on shaping our society. We eagerly anticipate continuing this enriching journey in the years ahead."

As the curtains close on yet another edition of the Chitkara Lit Fest, both organisers and attendees are left contemplating the profound influence of literature, culture, and ideas. The festival's remarkable capacity to unite diverse voices and perspectives serves as an affirmation of its significance as a platform for meaningful dialogue, continuous learning, and fostering connections that transcend boundaries. From February 22nd to February 24th, the festival played host to a diverse array of luminaries and artists, captivating audiences with engaging discussions, captivating performances, and thought-provoking presentations.

