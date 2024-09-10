Chitkara University Honours S.V. Nathan with Doctorate for Pioneering HR Leadership and Social Impact

NewsVoir

Chandigarh [India], September 10: Chitkara University has conferred the Honorary Doctor of Literature (D.Litt) degree upon S.V. Nathan, acknowledging his profound impact on human resource management, organisational development, and social upliftment. This prestigious recognition highlights Nathan's influential role in transforming HR practices, fostering business growth, and advancing education and skills for societal betterment.

S.V. Nathan, CEO of Visara Partners and former Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) of Deloitte -South Asia, has been instrumental in redefining HR in India. With over four decades of experience across diverse sectors such as manufacturing, telecom, IT, and professional services, Nathan has led HR transformations that aligned human resources with business goals, fostering organisational growth. His tenure at Deloitte - South Asia placed him at the forefront of HR innovation across one of the world's largest professional services firms.

Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor of Chitkara University, praised Nathan's contributions. "S.V. Nathan embodies the values of leadership, vision, and humanity that Chitkara University cherishes. His work in human resources has transformed organisations and enriched lives through education and social initiatives. We are proud to honour his impact with the Doctor of Literature degree," said Dr. Chitkara.

Chitkara University, known for celebrating individuals not just for their professional achievements but for their philanthropic spirit, sees Nathan as an exemplar of how leadership can create positive social change. Nathan's influence extends far beyond business. His passion for aligning HR strategy with organisational objectives has set new industry benchmarks. Nathan's leadership has driven growth at major companies including ICI, Reliance Communication, Sterling Holiday, and Philips Software Centre. Additionally, his role as a mentor to HR professionals has made him a revered figure within the community.

A prolific author, Nathan's bestseller "The Heart of Work" has received widespread acclaim for its insights into workplace dynamics and leadership. His #OfficeTruths posts on LinkedIn and Twitter have further cemented his position as a leading voice in HR. His numerous accolades, including the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Economic Times, highlight his extensive contributions to the field.

In recognition of his exceptional contributions to human resource management, organisational transformation, and social upliftment, Chitkara University is honoured to confer upon S.V. Nathan the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Literature (Honoris Causa). This accolade celebrates his enduring legacy as a transformative leader, mentor, and visionary, whose impact continues to shape the future of the HR profession and inspire meaningful change in India and beyond.

