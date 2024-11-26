Chitkara University Hosts 17th Annual International Accreditation Conference to Shape Socially Impactful Leaders for an ESG-led World

NewsVoir

Chandigarh [India], November 26: The recently concluded COP29 International Summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, highlighted the urgent need for global action against climate change. Amid rapid technological advances, the world faces rising unemployment, environmental degradation, and a widening income gap. Despite the wealth generated by increased productivity and Artificial Intelligence (AI), its concentration in a few hands exacerbates social inequalities, fuelling potential unrest.

As nations increasingly adopt the ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) framework, the demand for leaders who combine technological expertise with sustainability and social responsibility is growing. Addressing this need, Chitkara University hosted the 17th Annual International Accreditation Conference on November 22-23, 2024, at its Punjab campus near Chandigarh, Rajpura.

Organised by the Standards for Educational Advancement & Accreditation (SEAA) Trust, the two-day event centred on "Building Socially Impactful Leaders for an ESG-Led World." A. Thothathri Raman, Chairman of SEAA Trust and conference convenor, stressed the urgency of integrating ESG principles into higher education. "It is not too late to find meaningful strategies to arrest the current climate crisis," said Raman.

The conference brought together over 38 distinguished speakers from the USA, Europe, UAE, and India, spanning academia and industry. Discussions focused on how educational institutions can foster leadership aligned with ESG principles to drive sustainability and social equity. The event also showcased the pivotal role of accreditation bodies like AACSB, EFMD, AMBA, BGA, ACBSP, IACBE, SAQS, ATHEA, and Peregrine Global, which shared insights on incorporating ESG frameworks into university accreditation processes.

Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor of Chitkara Universities in Chandigarh and Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, underscored the transformative power of education. "With the right inputs and sensitisation, students in higher education can truly make a positive difference in shaping the world of the future," she said.

Dr. Sandhir Sharma, Vice Chancellor of Chitkara University, was also present at the conference, supporting its mission to drive meaningful dialogue on ESG and higher education.

The event served as a dynamic platform for higher education institutions to engage in meaningful dialogue and explore innovative solutions for equipping the next generation of leaders to address pressing global challenges. By fostering awareness and imparting practical knowledge on ESG practices, the conference aimed to advance the global movement towards a greener, more equitable world.

Chitkara University, a leading private university in India, is recognised for its focus on practical, industry-aligned education. Offering a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs, the university is known for its cutting-edge research, innovation, and strong industry partnerships, aiming to produce graduates well-prepared to meet the challenges of the global marketplace.

For more information log in to university website www.chitkara.edu.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor