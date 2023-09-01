Chitkara University Punjab Holds TEDx Event - A Celebration of Transformative Ideas

NewsVoir

Chandigarh [India], September 1: Chitkara University, Punjab, showcased its commitment to fostering innovation and empowerment through its highly anticipated TEDxChitkara University Punjab event hosted today on the university's campus. The event brought together an outstanding array of thought leaders and visionaries across diverse fields, including the distinguished contributions of Rajat Grover, a seasoned Human Resources professional; Prince Narula, renowned model and actor; and Saumya Kulshreshtha, a dynamic entrepreneur. Their presentations illuminated profound insights and transformative ideas spanning a spectrum of subjects, from mindset and success strategies to navigating economic downturns.

Prince Narula, the young artist from the region, celebrated for his multifaceted achievements encompassing acting, modeling, singing, and winning reality shows such as "Roadies," "Splitsvilla,” and "Bigg Boss," shared his inspiring journey from challenges to triumphs. He highlighted the transformative power of persistence and dedicated effort. Reflecting on the event, he expressed, “This platform has ignited intellectual curiosity and is bound to inspire impactful change. I hold the firm belief that every student here is destined for greatness."

Rajat Grover, experienced Human Resource professional, and a Chitkara University alumnus, offered invaluable insights on "Mindset and Failure: RG Way for Success." He delved into the significance of cultivating a resilient mindset to overcome obstacles and achieve success. Meanwhile, Sourav Roy, a distinguished International Broadcast Journalist, also a Professor of Practice at Chitkara University, tackled the subject "Being Work Ready, World Ready - Thriving amid Economic Downturn." Both speakers shed light on adapting to economic shifts and carving out pathways to success, resonating deeply with the audience.

Saumya Kulshreshtha, an astute Educator, Entrepreneur, and Marketer, delivered a compelling talk titled "The Entrepreneurial Compass - Navigating Challenges with a Creative Mindset." She underscored the role of creativity in entrepreneurship and how harnessing a creative approach can be a driving force for success.

Entrepreneur and Startup Advocate Sri Charan Lakkaraju shared invaluable insights in his presentation, "What to Learn from a Failed Entrepreneur?" He lauded the persistent and meaningful efforts of Chitkara University towards nurturing an environment of innovative discourse, collaboration, and transformative thinking. He noted, “attendees have been granted a unique opportunity to explore cutting-edge ideas, challenge established norms, and connect with likeminded individuals committed to fostering positive change."

Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor of Chitkara University, lauded the event for embodying the university’s unwavering commitment to nurturing a community of change-makers endowed with the capacity to reshape the future. She underscored that the compelling dialogues delivered by the speaker’s ignited creativity, nurtured meaningful connections, and spurred insightful conversations, all of which hold the potential for substantial impact.

Chitkara University, situated near Chandigarh, has emerged as the most vibrant and high-ranking University in North India. It is ranked among the top 5% of higher education institutions in India. The University is awarded NAAC A+ accreditation and has also been ranked by NIRF (National Institute Ranking Framework).

The University offers courses in Engineering and Technology, Business, Planning; Architecture, Art & Design, Mass Communication, Sales and Marketing, Hospitality Management, Pharmacy, Health Sciences, and Education. Students studying at Chitkara get the best start-up support, world-class research excellence, and many internationally renowned opportunities.

