Choose MSEDCL's Go Green facility to get Rs 120 one-time discount on power bills

Mumbai, Dec 31 The state-run power distribution company Mahavitaran or 'Maharashtra State Election Distribution Company Limited' (MSEDCL) has offered a one-time immediate discount of Rs 120 on electricity bills to consumers opting for the Go Green Facility as a New Year gift.

According to Mahavitaran, the Go-Green Facility is being implemented as per the concept of 'Save Paper, Save Environment'.

Under this scheme, consumers are given a discount of Rs 10 on the monthly electricity bill. But now, they will get an immediate one-time discount of Rs 120 on the first bill.

Every month, consumers opting for the Go Green Facility will be sent electricity bills by email instead of printed paper bills.

MahaVitaran has made this important decision for Go Green consumers. Now they will be given a lump sum discount of Rs 120 on the electricity bill in the first month instead of every month.

Out of 3 crore LT (low tension) consumers, only 4.62 lakh, 1.15 per cent consumers have opted for Go Green Facility so far.

MahaVitaran will send SMS to its registered consumers urging them to opt for the Go Green Facility.

Thereafter, the electricity bill will be sent to the registered email until the cancellation of the said service.

If consumer demand continues for the next year, a monthly discount of Rs 10 will be given on the following electricity bills.

MahaVitaran has appealed to the consumers to take advantage of this scheme.

For further information, the Mahavitaran has urged the consumers to log in www.mahadiscom.in

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor