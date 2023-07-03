Choosing the Perfect Front Open Bra: Finding the Right Fit and Support

Introduction

Bras form an essential part of a woman’s wardrobe. Bra styles have evolved over the decades, and today you have bras in distinctive styles, from the bralette to the backless bra. You have the padded, wired, strapless and many other kinds to suit the personal preferences of different women. The front open bra, however, has been around for several decades and is still the first choice to be worn under a saree for the discerning woman. Front open bras score high in terms of comfort and support.

Design

Bras with front open fasten with a hook or a clasp, and frequently have demi cups and a plunging neckline that serves to emphasize the breast shape, making them seem larger and rounder. The wide band at the back offers excellent support. Front open bras are available in a variety of designs and styles – padded bras, wired bras, push-up bras, full-coverage bras, printed bras, lace bras,and more. Seamed cups in front open bras are also a design variant that provides attractive shape and support to the breasts.

Advantages

Apart from the sheer convenience of front closure, front open bras offer many more advantages.

Ease of wear: The primary advantage of front open bras is that they are easy to wear. Women with limited arm mobility find it a great boon.

Support: The broad shoulder straps and wide back serve as an excellent support to the breasts and ensure that there is no sagging in front.

Shape: Front open bras provide natural shape, support, and a better fit to the bustline by bringing the breasts closer as the cups are clasped together. This is a significant advantage for women with wide-set breasts.

Styling Options

Front open bras are quite versatile and can be worn under almost any outer garment. They provide a beautiful and flattering contour when worn under a blouse with a sari.

A front open bralette can also be styled as an outerwear to create a chic look. Front open bras often have nice-looking back designs such as lace, racerbacks, and crisscross, and look enticing under a top or blouse with designer window at the back.

Fit and Size

It is important to find the right size that will fit you well before buying the front open bras. A reference size chart from any reputed lingerie manufacturer or bra fitter will guide you on how to measure yourself and then use the measured values to find the correct size of the bra that will fit you perfectly.

VNH Naidu Hall brings to you an extensive range of front open bras in different styles and designs. Bras are available in a range of colours as well. They fit perfectly under all styles of blouses and under layered garments. VNH Naidu Hall also has a wide variety of beginner bras, t-shirt bras, saree bras, sports bras, bridal bras, maternity bras, backless bras, push-up bras, and everyday bras. You have padded and non-padded and wired and non-wired variants in most styles.

You can shop online or from our showroom near you. Use the size chart available online or check with the fit expert in any of our showrooms to find the correct bra size for you.

