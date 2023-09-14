Christian Eminent College Marks 27 Years of Excellence in Education and Vision for the Future

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 14: Christian Eminent College, a non-profit organization run entirely by volunteers, has celebrated its 26th anniversary. Since its foundation in 1996, the college has continually endeavored to provide quality, value-based, and professional education under the M.P. Society Registration Act of 1973.

Christian Eminent College has become a beacon of excellence in the educational landscape, driven by the founders' desire to meet the growing demand for education in various disciplines such as Management, Computer Science, Information Technology, Biotechnology, Commerce, Education, and emerging fields.

The college's dedication to academic quality is demonstrated by its long-standing relationship with Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Indore. Furthermore, it has received recognition under UGC sections 2(f) and 12(b) and has been accredited with an "A" grade by NAAC, UGC, demonstrating its commitment to sustaining excellent educational standards.

Prof. M. H. Meer, the visionary founder of Christian Eminent College, believed in the importance of spirituality, rich Indian values, tradition, and professional training in education. His mission was to develop persons with exceptional character and global competency.

Christian Eminent College has succeeded due to its autonomy, which allows it to design industry-oriented courses, conduct independent tests, and ensure prompt release of results. This autonomy has been critical in meeting the ever-changing needs of students and companies.

According to Prof. M. H. Meer, "Education is not merely the accumulation of facts; it is the preparation of life itself imbued with wisdom and ethics." This concept has molded the college's approach, which emphasizes character development and ethical principles in addition to academic knowledge.

Christian Eminent College is devoted to sustaining its academic prominence in the future. It seeks to balance pedagogy and pastoral care while modernizing its facilities, including modern smart classrooms. In addition, the college aspires to promote joint research with national and international institutions and industry.

Christian Eminent College intends to provide additional Skill-Based Certification Courses, including foreign language certifications, to better prepare students for the global employment market. Foreign visits and exposure will be included in the curriculum, matching with global trends and giving students global perspectives.

As Christian Eminent College celebrates its 27 years of development, achievement, and quality, it stays committed to continuing the journey of academic eminence. In the future, the institution hopes to commemorate its Golden Jubilee by demonstrating unprecedented levels of accomplishment and success.

Christian Eminent College's Principal sends a warm welcome to prospective students, urging them to join the CEC brotherhood and begin on a journey of learning and self-discovery. The college is adamant that excellence is a journey, not a destination.

Christian Eminent College's aim is to become a famous educational institution that addresses global concerns by providing high-quality, job-oriented educational programs. In addition to this vision, the college's objective is to develop individuals into global citizens with a broad knowledge base, creativity, effective communication skills, and critical interpersonal talents. This comprehensive approach equips them to address the diverse issues of today and the future, while also positively contributing to society and the globe at large.

Christian Eminent College is proud of its cutting-edge infrastructure, which includes a variety of facilities. These include well-equipped Computer Labs, advanced Bioscience Laboratories, a useful Library, fully functional Chemistry and pharmaceutical Laboratories, a large Canteen, a modern Auditorium, a tranquil Garden, and plenty of parking. This comprehensive infrastructure guarantees that students have seamless access to the resources and services needed to support their educational and extracurricular interests.

