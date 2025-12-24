Chronic Constipation Turns Life-Threatening; Medicover Doctors Save 65-Year-Old with Advanced Robotic Surgery

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 24: A condition often dismissed as routine digestive discomfort nearly turned fatal for a 65-year-old man, highlighting the hidden dangers of long-standing constipation among India's ageing population.

Mr. Guru Prasad, a resident of Bengaluru, had been living with chronic constipation and abdominal bloating for several years. When he suddenly developed severe abdominal pain and distension, he was rushed to Medicover Hospital, Whitefield, where specialists diagnosed him with sigmoid volvulusa medical emergency in which the large intestine twists on itself, cutting off blood supply and risking bowel gangrene.

Sigmoid volvulus accounts for 5-8% of intestinal obstructions in India, with higher incidence among elderly men, patients with chronic constipation, and those with sedentary lifestyles. If not treated promptly, the condition can rapidly lead to infection, sepsis, and death.

The case was particularly high-risk as the patient had undergone recent cardiac surgery just three months earlier and was on blood-thinning medication, significantly increasing the risk of internal bleeding during surgery.

As an immediate life-saving step, the Medicover surgical gastroenterology team led by Dr. Kaushik Subramanian performed an emergency colonoscopic detorsion, successfully untwisting the bowel and restoring blood flow. A multidisciplinary cardiac team simultaneously optimized the patient's heart condition and anticoagulation status.

Once stabilized, the patient underwent a robotic sigmoidectomy, a minimally invasive procedure that allowed precise removal of the affected bowel with reduced blood loss, faster recovery, and lower complication riskan especially critical advantage for high-risk cardiac patients.

The patient recovered well post-surgery and was discharged with a structured plan to prevent recurrence of constipation and bowel obstruction.

Commenting on the case, Dr. Kaushik Subramanian, Consultant Surgical Gastroenterologist, Medicover Hospital, said:

"Constipation is often trivialized, especially in older adults, but long-standing bowel dysfunction can progress to life-threatening emergencies like sigmoid volvulus. Early evaluation, lifestyle correction, and timely surgical intervention can prevent catastrophic outcomes."

Doctors emphasize that persistent constipation, abdominal distension, unexplained pain, or sudden worsening of symptoms should prompt immediate medical attention, particularly in elderly individuals and those with previous surgeries or chronic illnesses.

