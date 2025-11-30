ChrysCapital doubles down on India’s growth story, raises record $2.2 billion fund

Mumbai, Nov 30 ChrysCapital has doubled down on India’s growth story by raising a record $2.2 billion for its latest fund, the largest private equity corpus ever assembled by an India-focused firm.

The size of the fund is more than 60 per cent bigger than its previous $1.35 billion fund, and it shows the growing confidence of global and domestic investors in India’s economic growth at a time when fundraising has become difficult worldwide.

The firm plans to invest the new fund over the next three to four years in healthcare, financial services, consumer businesses, and enterprise technology -- sectors where India is seeing strong long-term demand.

The record fundraise comes at a time when India’s private equity and venture capital market is booming.

Investments touched $26 billion in the first nine months of 2025, the highest level in three years.

In the July–September quarter alone, the industry saw $5.7 billion pumped into 301 deals.

ChrysCapital’s latest fund attracted 30 new global investors from Japan, the Middle East, Europe, and the US.

For the first time, a significant share -- around 15 per cent -- came from Indian institutional investors and family offices, reflecting rising local interest in private market opportunities.

Financial services, e-commerce, and technology have led the recent surge, supported by India’s 6.5 per cent GDP growth and policy reforms.

ChrysCapital’s strong track record has also boosted investor confidence. Since its founding in 1999, the firm has raised $8.5 billion across 10 funds, invested $5.5 billion in 110 companies, and delivered $7.8 billion in returns from 80 exits with an average 3x return on investment.

Its past investments in well-known companies like Lenskart, Dream11, FirstCry, and the National Stock Exchange highlight its focus on scalable and profitable businesses.

The new fund is expected to support expansion, innovation, and job creation across high-potential industries.

ChrysCapital plans to make 15–16 investments of $75–200 million each, with a preference for majority stakes in strong, resilient sectors like pharmaceuticals and manufacturing.

As India’s middle class grows and digital adoption rises, fresh capital is expected to boost consumption and productivity.

Sectors like healthcare and fintech could see significant job creation, supported by investments in companies such as KIMS Hospitals.

The fundraise will also deepen India’s capital markets by enabling more private equity-backed companies to exit through IPOs, which has been a rising trend.

The increased participation of Indian investors signals a maturing financial ecosystem where local wealth is recycled back into homegrown businesses, reducing dependence on foreign capital during global uncertainties.

However, some challenges remain. Global trade tensions, geopolitical uncertainty, and fluctuating inflation could complicate deal-making and widen valuation gaps.

High interest rates may affect capital-heavy sectors like manufacturing. While exits slowed earlier this year, open-market deals and new listings continue to provide opportunities.

Policy changes, including GST updates and progress on a potential US-India trade agreement, will also influence future investment flows.

