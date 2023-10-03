CHUPPS and ICC Join Forces to Launch Exclusive Open Footwear Collection for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3: CHUPPS, a leader in Indian open footwear, is thrilled to announce its ground-breaking collaboration with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the highly anticipated Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in the capacity of an Official Licensee. This exciting partnership brings together the worlds of sports and fashion to create an exclusive open footwear collection that embodies both style and performance.

The collaboration between CHUPPS and ICC showcases a shared commitment to innovation, quality, and excellence. As the official licensee of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, CHUPPS will design and produce a range of open footwear that not only captures the spirit of cricket but also offers unparalleled comfort and style for players and fans alike.

With a deep understanding of the needs of players, CHUPPS will integrate cutting-edge technologies and premium materials into the collection, ensuring optimal post-match recovery and relaxation of tired feet. The open footwear will feature advanced cushioning, superior traction, and breathability, providing players with the support they need to excel during the intense competition.

In a joint statement issued on the collaboration, Co-Founders Yashesh Mukhi & Vinita Turakhia said, "We are incredibly excited to partner with the ICC for this prestigious event. By combining our expertise in open footwear design with the passion and energy of cricket, we aim to create a collection that not only enhances performance but also reflects the excitement and dynamism of the sport."

The exclusive CHUPPS x ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 collection will showcase a range of stylish designs inspired by the spirit of cricket and the global nature of the tournament. From bold patterns to sleek and modern silhouettes, the collection will offer something for every cricket enthusiast, enabling them to showcase their love for the game with pride.

The CHUPPS x ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 collection will be available for purchase worldwide through select retailers and online channels, allowing fans from all corners of the globe to embrace their passion for cricket in style.

CHUPPS is a leading global open footwear brand known for its innovative designs, exceptional comfort, and commitment to sustainability. With a mission to revolutionize the footwear industry, CHUPPS combines style and performance to create open footwear that inspires individuals to embrace an active and adventurous lifestyle.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is the global governing body for cricket, responsible for organizing and governing the sport's major international tournaments, including the World Cup. With a vision to make cricket the world's favorite sport, the ICC promotes and develops the game on a global scale, bringing together nations and fans from diverse backgrounds.

