Ciceroni hosts their first pop-up in Mumbai, A curation that brings forth 20+ emerging homegrown designers from across India

New Delhi (India), February 6: Ciceroni, A Hyperlocal Fashion & Lifestyle Event Discovery and Curated E-commerce Platform, will showcase some of India’s best emerging and affordable artisanal labels in Mumbai for the very first time. The CICERONI EDIT – VOL. III will take place at The Vintage Garden, situated in Bandra West, on the 11th and 12th of February, 2023. The immersive cultural experience will include a diverse range of fashion and lifestyle brands carefully curated from various parts of the country.

Previously known as the local shopping guide in Ahmedabad, Ciceroni laid its roots in Ahmedabad in 2016 to help shoppers discover interesting shopping places and later evolved as a curated e-commerce platform.

Their debut pop-up in Mumbai will feature 20+ homegrown designers such as contemporary western wear labels like Noura, Amalgam by Aishwarya, Label Puneet Kapoor, Noie Noie, Insom, Cross A Line, Eka Stories, Koshue, Studio 13/11, which will be bringing forth their latest collections for your brunch, soirees, Valentine’s Day parties, and travel escapades. Jewellery labels like NoNaMé, Diti, By Nirjari, Meeswa, Aimra’a, Creyons, and June chapters will display their artistic, bohemian, and edgy jewels for those who love to treasure their jewellery. Labels like Skinsootra, Toha, and Kashmiriyat will highlight the textiles and crafts of India for the connoisseurs of textiles. In contrast, Econock, a new accessory brand, will display its range of fashionable yet sustainable bags and belts.

Neha Sheth, Founder, and CEO of Ciceroni elaborate on how the pop-up will be different from other exhibits in the city, “Vocal for Local has been the underlying philosophy of Ciceroni right from its inception. Design is given primary importance in the curation process with an inherent belief that sustainability should be a norm, not a differentiating factor for fashion brands. We handpick labels at the early stage of a designer’s journey and provide a platform for them to meet the right kind of audience who loves to wear their individuality on their sleeves. For Ciceroni Edit Vol.III, we have created a curation high on design and wearability for the modern Indian. We work in the affordable luxury segment, usually ranging from Rs.3,000 to Rs.20,000, offering trans-seasonal clothing and jewelry styles for fashion-conscious shoppers.”

On why host an on-ground pop-up being a curated E-commerce platform, Sheth comments “Consumers face a dilemma in understanding the correct size despite sizing information and lack the understanding of how certain textiles will feel and fall on their bodies. Thus, big-ticket purchase gets delayed till they try it on, be it in a store or at a pop-up exhibition. Setting up a brick-and-mortar store comes with its challenges, including investment, inventory management, and resources. On-ground Pop-ups allow online businesses like ours to dip their toes in a physical retail format without having to bear the long-term investment impact.”

Event Details:

Date –11th and 12th Feb 2023

Time – 11.00 am – 8.00 pm

Venue – The Vintage Garden

Entry – Free for all

https://ciceroni.in/

