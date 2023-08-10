CIE at IIITH organises Generative AI Summit along with T-Hub and Nasscom DTC

PRNewswire

CIE at IIITH organised a Generative AI Summit along with T-Hub and Nascomm DTC on 9th August 2023. Over 50 high-tech startups showcased at the Hyderabad Gen AI summit organized by CIE-ITH jointly with THub and Nasscom DTC. 10 tech leaders deliberated on Gen AI use cases in BFSI and enterprise tech sectors. 20 curated startups presented their Gen AI solutions and VCs shared insights on the opportunities for Gen AI.

The BFSI panel deliberated on the Gen AI use cases in the financial sector. Tech Leaders Wells Fargo (Harish Mohan), Goldman Sachs (Alok Madhukar), Shreenivas P Rao, Mass Mutual (Rajesh V), and HSBC (Mamatha Madireddy), brought their insights and experiences in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance domain.

On the Enterprise Techfront, luminaries such as Abhay Tandon (TVS), Jayaram Valliyur (Uber), Sundar Srinivasan (Microsoft), Ravi Kappagantu (JPMC), and Vasudeva Verma (IIITH) shared insights and perspectives, delving into the latest trends and innovations within the enterprise technology landscape.

The Deeptech panel boasted a lineup including Prof CV Jawahar (IIITH), Prof Anoop Namboodiri (IIITH), Prof Manish Srivastava (IIITH), Vishnu (Subtl.Ai), Parikshit (DreamVu), Pavan Reddy (Neural Sync), and Srinivas Kolipara (Xelpmoc Design & Tech Limited). These accomplished individuals engaged in in-depth discussions surrounding cutting-edge developments in the realm of deep technology.

Lastly, the VCs panel comprised the expertise of Roopan Aulakh (Pi Ventures), Anagh Prasad (Accel), Vamshi (Kalaari), Rajeev Suri (Orios Ventures), and Srikanth Sundarajan (T-Hub), who provided valuable insights into the world of venture capital, startups, and investment strategies.

The topics of discussion were Enterprise Speak- Gen AI value real or fictional?For the BFSI panel where Leaders from Indian/MNC fintech companies deliberating on use-cases in BFSI, Generative AI in Enterprise Tech for Enterprise Tech panel, DeepTech Jugalbandi for the Deeptech Panel where 3 eminent IIITH professors, and the startup founders whose startup came out of their work in a fireside chat and The Winds, Generative AI trends that VCs seefor the VC Panel where VCs reflected on how Gen AI companies are performing.

Specifically, a panel on research startups where professors and the startup founders had a conversation on how research startups go from lab to land.

20 curated startups showcased their Gen AI tech across conversational AI, video generation, data ML and analytical generatio: Subtl.AI, GenZ Technologies, OML.AI, Haptik, PureCode, PushpakTech, Smart Bot, Nuacem, Atai, Dave ai, Hirex Ai, Revition, Atomstate Technologies Private Limited, Voxta, Tryd.Ai, Ajna.Ai, Deeplobe, Matchday.Ai, Anantadi and the AI Studio.

A directory of Gen AI startups compiled and released. With 50 startups identified and profiled. Few lines brief on the profiles.

A comprehensive directory of cutting-edge Gen AI startups has been meticulously curated, encompassing 50 standout ventures. Each of these startups has been thoughtfully profiled to provide a concise yet insightful glimpse into their unique offerings and contributions to the Gen AI landscape. This compilation aims to offer attendees an unparalleled opportunity to familiarize themselves with the forefront of Gen AI innovation in Hyderabad. By perusing these profiles, attendees will gain a deep understanding of the diverse array of startups that are shaping the future of artificial intelligence in this dynamic city.

About IIIT-Hyderabad

The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998 that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains through inter-disciplinary research that has a greater social impact. Some of its research domains include Visual Information Technologies, Human Language Technologies, Data Engineering, VLSI and Embedded Systems, Computer Architecture, Wireless Communications, Algorithms and Information Security, Robotics, Building Science, Earthquake Engineering, Cognitive Science, Computational Natural Sciences and Bioinformatics, Education Technologies, Power Systems, IT in Agriculture and e-Governance.

Website: www.iiit.ac.in

About CIE IIIT Hyderabad

The Centre for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (CIE) was set up in 2008 and has since grown to be the largest academic incubator in the country. CIE-IIITH was supported by DST (TBI) and MeitY (TIDE) in the initial years. Today, there are very active programs focused on emerging technology startups, research-based startups, medical technologies, and social technology startups. In the past 14 years, CIE has housed over 300+ startups that have raised about 200 Cr in funding and created over 2000 jobs.

