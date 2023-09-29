CII and Confederation of Danish Industry Visit Truflo by Hindware Sustainable Manufacturing Practices for Knowledge Exchange

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 29: Truflo by Hindware, the fastest-growing plastic pipes & fittings company in India had the exclusive opportunity to host Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Confederation of Danish Industry at its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Hyderabad. The visit was aimed at studying Truflo's pioneering green and sustainable initiatives. During the visit, the delegates were given a comprehensive tour of the manufacturing plant, allowing them to witness first-hand the cutting-edge technologies and processes that have driven Truflo to achieve the prestigious triple accreditation: the GreenPro Ecolabel, Green Factory Platinum, and GreenCo Platinum, all of which recognize the company's unwavering commitment to sustainable practices.

This tour included an overview of Truflo's proactive initiatives to reduce its carbon footprint, encompassing measures such as energy-efficient manufacturing processes, the adoption of renewable energy sources, effective waste management and recycling practices, and water conservation efforts. These accreditations and initiatives collectively underscore the company's unwavering commitment to sustainable practices.

Commenting on the visit, Rajesh Pajnoo, CEO, TRUFLO by Hindware Limited said, "We are honored to host the esteemed delegation from CII and the Confederation of Danish Industry. At Truflo, we believe that sustainable manufacturing practices are not only our responsibility but also essential for the future. Our triple accreditations and initiatives collectively underscore the company's unwavering commitment to sustainable practices."

The visit concluded with a productive discussion on potential collaborations and opportunities for knowledge sharing between Truflo, CII, and the Confederation of Danish Industry, to further promote sustainable manufacturing practices on a global scale.

For more information on TRUFLO CPVC pipes, please visit https://www.truflopipes.com/

