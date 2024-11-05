CII Announces Urban Air Mobility Expo 2025 with Hunch Mobility as the Strategic Partner

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 5: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), in strategic partnership with Hunch Mobility, is set to host the Urban Air Mobility Expo 2025, a groundbreaking event scheduled for January 19-22, 2025, in Greater Noida. The Expo will be a part of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, India's premier platform for global mobility solutions.

Following the successful ASHA Conference in 2023, this expanded event brings together industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers to shape the future of urban air transportation. With support from the Government of India and the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the 4-day expo will showcase cutting-edge technologies in UAVs, drones, eVTOL aircraft, and Advanced Short Haul Air Mobility.

"The Urban Air Mobility Expo 2025 represents a crucial milestone in India's journey toward revolutionary urban transportation solutions," said Amit Dutta, Chairman CII Task Force on Advanced Air Mobility and MD, Hunch Mobility. "India's unique landscape and diverse mobility needs make it the perfect environment for pioneering Urban Air Mobility (UAM) innovations. As urbanization accelerates, this platform will drive solutions to critical challenges like congestion and pollution. By blending global expertise with local innovation, we are not just imagining the future of mobility - we are actively creating it."

India, as the world's third-largest aviation market with 341.05 million passengers, is set to take the lead in the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) revolution. The country's commitment to electric air mobility and the increasing use of UAVs in areas like precision agriculture, infrastructure inspection, and disaster management highlight its readiness for technological advancement. With substantial opportunities in pilgrimage travel, air ambulances, last-mile deliveries, and mega-events, India is emerging as a significant hub for UAM innovation, paving the way for a transformative shift in the mobility sector.

The event features comprehensive conferences addressing critical industry topics, including policy frameworks, ecosystem development, and regulatory roadmaps. Attendees will experience live demonstrations of eVTOLs and drones, alongside exhibits from leading OEMs and suppliers. The conference program will deep dive into crucial areas such as UAM policy development, infrastructure requirements, manufacturing opportunities, and urban air traffic management systems.

Industry professionals can participate through various channels, with exhibition space available at USD 200 per sqm for raw space and USD 220 per sqm for built-up booths. Conference registration is open to delegates at INR 2500 per day for Indian participants and USD 250 per day for international delegates.

The Urban Air Mobility Expo 2025 will serve as a pivotal platform for the global UAM community to network, explore partnerships, and collaborate on innovative solutions that will define the future of urban transportation.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) works to create and sustain an environment conducive to the development of India, partnering Industry, Government and civil society, through advisory and consultative processes.

CII is a non-government, not-for-profit, industry-led and industry-managed organization, with around 9,000 members from the private as well as public sectors, including SMEs and MNCs, and an indirect membership of over 365,000 enterprises from 294 national and regional sectoral industry bodies.

For more than 125 years, CII has been engaged in shaping India's development journey and works proactively on transforming Indian Industry's engagement in national development. CII charts change by working closely with Government on policy issues, interfacing with thought leaders, and enhancing efficiency, competitiveness, and business opportunities for industry through a range of specialized services and strategic global linkages. It also provides a platform for consensus-building and networking on key issues.

Through its dedicated Centres of Excellence and Industry competitiveness initiatives, promotion of innovation and technology adoption, and partnerships for sustainability, CII plays a transformative part in shaping the future of the nation. Extending its agenda beyond business, CII assists industry to identify and execute corporate citizenship programmes across diverse domains including affirmative action, livelihoods, diversity management, skill development, empowerment of women, and sustainable development, to name a few.

For 2024-25, CII has identified "Globally Competitive India: Partnerships for Sustainable and Inclusive Growth" as its Theme, prioritizing 5 key pillars. During the year, it would align its initiatives and activities to facilitate strategic actions for driving India's global competitiveness and growth through a robust and resilient Indian industry.

With 70 offices, including 12 Centres of Excellence, in India, and 8 overseas offices in Australia, Egypt, Germany, Indonesia, Singapore, UAE, UK, and USA, as well as institutional partnerships with about 300 counterpart organizations in almost 100 countries, CII serves as a reference point for Indian industry and the international business community.

Hunch Mobility is a leading urban air mobility (UAM) platform revolutionizing transportation in India through advanced solutions like short-haul air mobility and private charter services. Focused on reducing travel time and enhancing connectivity, Hunch Mobility provides efficient options for businesses and individuals. Through strategic partnerships and a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and efficiency, Hunch Mobility is shaping the future of urban transportation.

