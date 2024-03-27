CII-ETS India sign MoU to enhance global employability of India's workforce

New Delhi [India], March 27 : ETS India, a subsidiary of the US-based Educational Testing Service (ETS), and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) have joined hands through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), in a stride towards enhancing India's workforce readiness for the global market.

According to a press release, the collaboration aims to bolster the employability quotient of India's young professionals by focusing on English language proficiency and essential 21st-century skills.

The partnership, announced on Tuesday, is poised to address the growing demand for skilled Indian professionals in the global job market.

Through this initiative, both ETS and CII envision equipping Indian professionals with the necessary competencies to excel in international roles, thereby amplifying India's presence as a talent hub on the global stage.

Sougata Roy Choudhury, Executive Director at CII, expressed CII's commitment towards fortifying India's stature as a global talent pool.

He emphasised that the collaboration with ETS underscores CII's dedication to enhancing the quality and reach of India's skill development programs.

Choudhury said, "CII is committed to strengthening India's position as a global hub for skilled talent. Our collaboration with ETS is a strategic move towards achieving this goal and ensuring that Indian professionals are not only equipped with the necessary skills but their competencies are also recognised globally. This partnership underscores our dedication to enhancing the quality and reach of India's skill development programs."

Under the ambit of this partnership, ETS and CII will roll out several key initiatives aimed at empowering India's workforce.

Leveraging ETS's globally recognised assessments such as the Test of English for International Communication (TOEIC) and the Personal Skills and Qualities Tool (PSQ), the collaboration seeks to enhance English language proficiency and evaluate vital 21st-century skills among learners and professionals.

Amit Sevak, CEO of ETS, highlighted the strategic significance of the partnership, noting that it sets a new benchmark for workforce readiness in India.

He underscored the commitment to fostering international career progression opportunities for Indian talent, thereby bridging skill gaps and promoting global mobility.

Sevak said, "Through this partnership with CII, ETS brings forth its global expertise in educational and workforce assessments to the forefront of India's skill development. Together, we are setting a new benchmark for workforce readiness, emphasising our commitment to fostering career progression opportunities for India's talented individuals on an international scale."

He added, "Our shared vision with CII is a testament to our dedication towards enhancing the global employability of the Indian workforce, signifying a leap forward in our journey to bridge skill gaps and promote global mobility."

As part of the collaboration, ETS will focus on facilitating international workforce mobility by offering English language assessments recognised by global employers.

Additionally, assessments of 21st-century skills through PSQ will enhance essential interpersonal and behavioural skills, making the Indian workforce adaptable across various job roles.

Sachin Jain, Country Manager, ETS India and South Asia, emphasised the partnership's pivotal role in extending ETS's assessment solutions to India's diverse workforce.

He reiterated the commitment to contributing to the nation's skill development initiatives while aligning them with global standards.

Apart from individual skill enhancement, the collaboration aims to broaden international horizons for India's professionals by leveraging synergies between CII's industry influence and ETS's global corporate network.

This strategic alignment seeks to streamline the employment process for Indian talent, ensuring they secure positions that match their skill sets on the international stage.

The MoU between ETS India and CII marks a significant step towards bolstering India's workforce readiness for the global market, reinforcing the nation's position as a leading contributor to the international talent pool.

