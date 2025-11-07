CII launches National Circular Economy Framework Edition 3 at the 10th International Conference on Waste to Worth Technologies in New Delhi

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], November 7: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) today unveiled the National Circular Economy Framework Edition 3 (NCEF 3) at the 10th International Conference on Waste to Worth Technologies held at The Lalit Hotel, New Delhi. The conference, themed 'Fostering a Circular World Through Economic Synergies and Global Technological Partnerships', brought together global and national leaders to advance India's transition toward a resource-efficient and circular future.

India is moving steadily from a resource-intensive growth model to one rooted in sustainability. With rising emphasis on reducing virgin material consumption, strengthening domestic value chains, and improving competitiveness, the country is strengthening its shift toward circularity through close collaboration between government, industry, and citizens.

Launch of NCEF 3

Against this backdrop, CII officially launched NCEF 3, an expanded framework covering twenty priority materials and offering a clear, implementation-ready roadmap for accelerating circularity across industrial and urban systems. It strongly aligns with national missions such as Lifestyle for Environment and Atmanirbhar Bharat, and supports India's long-term aspiration for a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

This edition marks the evolution of a maturing framework. NCEF 1 introduced the foundational narrative in 2023, while NCEF 2 deepened analytical insights across sixteen materials in 2024. NCEF 3 now advances the agenda by focusing on delivery. Each material chapter outlines baselines, identifies challenges, sets targets for 2030 and beyond, and details actionable pathways for industries, policymakers, financial institutions, and urban local bodies to shift from linear to circular systems.

Statement from the Chair

Masood Mallick, Chairman, National Committee on Waste to Worth Technologies, CII, and Managing Director and Group CEO, Re Sustainability Limited, said:

"NCEF 3 marks a clear shift in India's circular economy journey. The first two editions helped build awareness and a shared language. This edition moves us firmly into implementation. It shows how circularity will be delivered through measurable targets, material-specific actions, and shared responsibility across government, industry, and communities.

Circularity is now central to India's economic strategy. It strengthens domestic supply chains, reduces import dependence, and drives innovation that supports the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. With twenty priority materials, NCEF 3 provides a practical roadmap to build a resource-secure, competitive, and low-carbon economy.

This framework supports India's long-term aspiration for a Viksit Bharat by 2047. It demonstrates how we can grow without depleting resources by building systems that regenerate, reuse, and recover value. NCEF 3 is a blueprint for action, inviting all stakeholders to accelerate India's transition toward a more resilient and sustainable future."

A Milestone Moment

Earlier today, a copy of NCEF 3 was graciously handed over to Hon'ble Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Bhupender Yadav, at his office in New Delhi. This moment reaffirmed the commitment of both government and industry to accelerating the nation's transition to a circular and resource-secure future.

Conference Highlights and Key Addresses

The inaugural session featured a video message from Shri Nitin Gadkari, Hon'ble Minister of Road Transport and Highways. He emphasized that India's future lies in converting waste and agricultural biomass into clean energy. He highlighted that such transformation is not only essential for waste management but also for protecting ecology, improving public health, and advancing India's development vision. He stressed that innovations in bioenergy can curb air pollution caused by crop residue burning and accelerate the shift toward a circular economy.

Shri V K Chaurasia, Advisor in-Charge, CPHEEO, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, underscored the importance of collective effort. He highlighted that true progress in waste management and circularity will emerge only when industry, innovators, and government work closely to create enabling frameworks for sustainable growth.

In his welcome address, Mr. Masood Mallick called for improving processing capacity, enhancing value creation, establishing transparent circularity measurement systems, creating green jobs, and strengthening India's global collaborations through international missions.

4R Awards and Young 4R Awards

Nearly 50 organizations were felicitated at the 6th edition of the CII 4R Awards 2025, which celebrate leadership in Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, and Repair practices. A Compendium of Best Practices featuring innovative circular economy models and scalable waste-to-worth solutions was also released.

The conference witnessed the inaugural launch of the Young 4R Awards, aimed at inspiring young innovators below the age of 35 to contribute to sustainability and waste management.

Technology Showcase and Participation

Ten organizations showcased innovative waste to worth technologies. The event brought together over 300 delegates, including senior government officials, industry leaders, international experts, and academic thought leaders. Discussions spanned governance frameworks, the transition to a circular economy, technological advancements, intellectual property partnerships for sustainable growth, and emerging opportunities in waste management and circular practices.

A Blueprint for India's Circular Decade

With expanded material coverage, sectoral baselines, and implementation-driven pathways, NCEF 3 provides the required clarity and structure to translate national ambition into measurable progress. CII anticipates that policymakers, industries, researchers, and local bodies will use this framework to drive India's circular transformation in the decade ahead.

