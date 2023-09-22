CII UP Health Summit 2023 Empowering Wellness: Transforming Lives for a Healthy Future

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 22: In a significant stride towards fostering a healthier future for Uttar Pradesh, the CII UP Health Summit 2023 kicked off on Friday, September 15, 2023, in Lucknow. The summit, operating under the theme "Empowering Wellness: Transforming Lives for a Healthy Future," served as a platform that brought together influential speakers and leaders from both the healthcare industry and government sectors.

The inaugural session witnessed the presence of distinguished dignitaries, including Smita Agarwal, Vice Chairperson, CII UP State Council and Director & CFO, PTC Industries Ltd, who extended the welcome address, setting the stage for the event. Vishwanath Swarup, Chief Operating Officer - India at Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited, provided valuable insights into the healthcare industry's perspective. Michelle Erwee, Global Head - Access to Medicines at Takeda, offered a global perspective on healthcare. Ranjan Kumar, I.A.S., Secretary of the Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Uttar Pradesh, graced the event as the Guest of Honor, emphasizing the state's commitment to healthcare. The summit's highlight was the presence of Partha Sarthi SenSharma, I.A.S., Principal Secretary of the Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Uttar Pradesh, who delineated the state's healthcare vision.

The event also had the pleasure of Dr Krishan Jha, Founder of the Anti-Corona Task Force adding valuable insights to the discussions. This summit holds the promise of being a pivotal platform for addressing critical healthcare challenges by exploring innovative solutions and fostering collaborative efforts to strengthen and revitalize Uttar Pradesh's healthcare landscape.

Furthermore, the summit included informative sessions featuring key speakers, such as Dr Kanupriya Singhal, Health Specialist at UNICEF UP; Dr Vikasendu Agarwal, Nodal Officer for the National Programme on Climate Change & Human Health (NPCCHH); & Dr Shalini Sharma, Director & ESG Expert at Krÿstähl; The sessions provided valuable insights into various aspects of healthcare and environmental regulations, further enriching the summit's discussions.

Additionally, the summit featured contributions from Mridu Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Cancer Awareness, Prevention, and Early Detection (CAPED); Sangeeta Singh, I.A.S., Chief Executive Officer, State Agency for Comprehensive Health and Integrated Services (SACHIS); Dr. Rohit Ghatule, Director - Marketing & Diagnostics Strategy, MSD India Pvt. Ltd. (Oncology); Dr. Niti Mathur, Lead-Clinical Operations, Navya Technologies Pvt. Ltd.; Dr Gaurav Agarwal, Professor & Head of Endocrinology & Breast Surgery, SGPGI, Lucknow; Dr Ruchi Sogarwal, Head-Corporate Affairs, Takeda Biopharmaceuticals India Pvt Ltd; Anantharaman Iyer, Director, Information and Communications Technology, Uttar Pradesh Technical Support Unit (UP TSU); Dr. Smita Padhi, Senior Advisor-Telehealth, Jhpiego; Neelima Dwivedi, Executive Director- Public Policy, Communications & Market Access, MSD India Pvt. Ltd.; Sohit Kapoor, Founder of DRiefcase; and Shreya Thakur, Solutions Manager, Wadhwani Institute for Artificial Intelligence. Their contributions further enriched the summit, ensuring a comprehensive exploration of healthcare and related topics.

The summit was attended by 100+ delegates from the health sector, industry, CII members and government representatives.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor