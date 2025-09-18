CII's Energy Efficiency Summit 2025 Champions Sustainability & Net Zero Goals

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 18: The Confederation of Indian Industry - Green Business Centre (CII - GBC) is hosting the 24th Energy Efficiency Summit, India's largest conference on energy efficiency, from 16-18 September 2025 at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC). Themed "Accelerating the Transition to a Low-Carbon Economy through Energy Efficiency," the Summit brought together over 2,500+ delegates, 100+ eminent speakers, and 100+ exhibitors representing government, industry, international organizations, and academia.

This flagship event emerged as a pivotal platform for industry leaders, policymakers, and experts to share actionable strategies that will accelerate India's sustainable, net-zero future. The Summit showcased engaging high-level sessions, technical presentations, and interactive workshops, driving meaningful dialogues on energy efficiency practices across 18+ industry sectors.

Mr. Cristiano Pasini, Director and Representative, UNIDO Sub-Regional Office in India, shared insights on global collaboration: "As a specialized agency for industrial development, UNIDO recognises the transformative shift in the global industrial landscape. India now stands at the threshold of a tremendous opportunity, by leveraging clean energy growth as a new competitive advantage. Green hydrogen, renewable power, and energy storage can be powerful levers for industrial transformation. India's manufacturing sector, by embracing decarbonisation, has the chance to set new benchmarks for carbon transition worldwide. UNIDO remains committed to working closely with India and CII, collaborating to accelerate this journey and shape a sustainable future."

Mr. Ravichandran Purushothaman, Chairman, Energy Efficiency Council & President, Danfoss Industries Pvt Ltd, underscored India's unique growth opportunity: "This is a decisive decade, one that carries immense global significance. Despite having one of the lowest per capita incomes, India has managed to match strides with global giants, achieving milestones at the fastest pace. Guided by CII's Green Business Centre, with support from BEE and key clusters, initiatives like retrofitting buildings are now paying back in under two years. Energy efficiency is proving itself as a solution and also as the true driver of a clean energy future. To advance further, India must continue making energy efficiency practical, affordable, and accessible, ensuring we move confidently toward a low-carbon economy."

Mr. Tejpreet Singh Chopra, Founder & CEO of Bharat Light & Power Group (BLP), emphasized the critical role of energy efficiency in India's industrial growth: "Transitioning to a low-carbon economy is possible through energy efficiency since it is scalable, achievable, and already underway. India is on track to exceed its 2030 goals, turning ambition into reality. To accelerate this journey, digitization must be our advisor, finance our enabler, and partnerships our multiplier. Energy efficiency is imperative and it will be the force that creates a competitive and sustainable future for India."

The event featured several key highlights. The inauguration of a dedicated pavilion showcased 25 low-carbon technology solutions addressing existing gaps in Indian industrial and commercial sectors, led by Mr. Cristiano Pasini and Mr. Ravichandran Purushothaman. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between CII-Green Business Centre and PTC India Ltd. (PTC) to facilitate collaborative activities and strategic partnerships in the areas of innovation, sustainability, and MSME empowerment. In addition, a workshop on innovative renewable energy technologies was conducted, alongside B2B meetings with 19 renewable energy startups from Australia, as part of the India-Australia RISE Accelerator delivered by CSIRO (Australia's national science agency) in partnership with Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog.

Another important highlight was the 26th CII National Award for Excellence in Energy Management, which recognised outstanding contributions from over 200 companies and individuals demonstrating leadership in energy management and sustainable practices. The Summit also hosted two sector-focused conferences: the 21st Power Plant Summit 2025, dedicated to innovations and strategies in the thermal power sector, and the 19th CII PaperTech 2025, focused on advancing sustainability in the pulp and paper industry. Alongside, an exhibition of cutting-edge solutions saw over 100 exhibitors presenting the latest energy efficiency technologies, including a dedicated pavilion for low-carbon innovations.

The event fostered valuable networking opportunities and partnerships, strengthening industry collaborations toward a sustainable future.

