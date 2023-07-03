Cinedubs – watch Spy and Salmon-3D at any theatre in your language

New Delhi (India), July 3: Are you tired of watching movies with subtitles or missing out on your favorite movies because they’re not in your preferred language? Look no further than Cinedubs. Cinedubs’s innovative technology brings the movies you love to life in your language of choice, without compromising on the quality of the original production.

Spy and Salmon-3D released this week in 5 languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malyalam. However, it won’t be available in all 5 languages in all the cities. Today’s world has cities with mix culture & residents who speak different languages. They will be deprived of watching Spy and Salmon-3D in their preferred language at a nearby theatre.

Cinedubs is driven by the vision to remove social barriers and bring together communities with diverse cultures under one roof. It is an innovative application that is poised to revolutionize the movie watching experience of movie buffs across India and abroad. So far, language barriers prevent millions of viewers from watching movies that are not playing in their native language. Cinedubs allows viewers to watch a movie in their preferred language at a nearby theatre where it is playing in a different language.

Which means Spy and Salmon-3D can be watched at any theatre, any show, any part of the world, in the language preferred by the audience. Audience can download the mobile app Cinedubs from Google Play Store or Apple App Store, choose their preferred language, and download the original soundtrack. Once inside the theatre, they can connect their headphones and hit the Play button. Soundtrack will automatically sync with the scene running on the screen and start it in their language. It’s as simple as that.

Cinedubs significantly impacts all three key stakeholders:

1. Cinegoers: They can watch movies in their preferred language irrespective of the language movie is being played at the theatres. Movie buffs will be able to experience regional cinemas which will significantly increase pan world coverage.

2. Exhibitors: Theatres are biggest beneficiaries, Cinedubs enables them to attract people of different languages to watch movies in the same auditorium. Additional revenue from increased ticket sales and concessionaire.

3. Production houses: Allows movie dubs to be used at theatres anywhere making it more cost effective. Breaks the language barrier allowing each movie language to have a pan world reach.

Cinedubs is developed in-house by an Indian company – Dubswork Mobile Pvt. Ltd. and the founders are Vineet Kashyap who is a seasoned technocrat since 2002, has led software development and product management in HCL, Newgen Software, Wirkle INC, Aricent (Altran) and Frog; and Aditya Kashyap who comes with 27+ years of leadership experience in industries like aviation, healthcare, information technology and ITES. You can get more details on Cinedubs atwww.cinedubs.com

