Cinepolis Launches a New 10-screen Multiplex in Hyderabad

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 18: Cinepolis, the first international cinema exhibitor and one of India's leading multiplex chains, announced the launch of its newest multiplex at TNR North City, Hyderabad. The opening marks another step in Cinepolis' national growth strategy and reflects its focus on expanding access to modern, technology-enabled cinematic experiences across India.

The new 10-screen multiplex is built to offer a seamless and comfortable viewing experience. It features advanced projection and sound technologies, including Macro XE, RealD 3D, and Dolby formats, with a total seating capacity of nearly 1,900. From immersive visuals and precise acoustics to comfortable seating and the Cinepolis Coffee Tree cafe, every element of the multiplex is curated to make movie-watching more engaging and enjoyable.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Devang Sampat, Managing Director, Cinepolis India, said, "We are delighted to bring a world-class cinema experience to Hyderabad with the opening of our latest multiplex at TNR North City. This property reflects our commitment to redefining entertainment for our patrons by combining innovative technology with exceptional service and premium offerings. Hyderabad is a vibrant city with a rich cinematic culture, and we are confident that this new multiplex will become a favorite destination for movie lovers in the region."

The launch reflects Cinepolis' continued effort to grow its network while introducing consistent upgrades in technology, comfort, and service standards to enhance the overall cinema experience for audiences across the country.

Cinepolis India is a group company of Cinepolis and is the first international cinema exhibitor in India. With the vision of lighting up the movie of one's life with smiles and unforgettable moments, Cinepolis aims to offer an unmatched experience to movie patrons. The company currently operates 449 screens in India under the brand names of Cinepolis, Cinepolis VIP, and Fun Cinemas.

Cinepolis has always been credited with pioneering innovations in the exhibition industry, including introducing luxury cinemas with Cinepolis VIP and developing the Cinepolis Junior Auditorium, specially designed for kids with colorful bean bags, cushy sofas, and loungers. The multi-benefit loyalty program, 'Club Cinepolis,' enhances the movie-watching experience with free registration, points rewards, pre-screening invites, and star visits.

Over the years, Cinepolis India has received numerous accolades, including the IMAX Big Cine Award for 'India's Top Multiplex Chain of the Year' and the Image Retail Award for "Retail Launch" in 2023. At MAPIC India 2023, Cinepolis was honored with the "Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Best Turnaround Story" and "Retailer of the Year - Leisure and Entertainment" awards. In 2024, the company was again recognized as the "Retailer of the Year - Leisure and Entertainment" at MAPIC Retail.

