Cineport Cinemas In New Gurugram Celebrated The New Year With Great Fun fare

New Delhi (India), January 30: Newly opened Cineport Cinemas in New Gurugram is already a favorite destination for families to watch their favorite movies in a great atmosphere and advanced technological support provided by the Multiplex chain. Within a year, the cinema chain has become the talk of the town where people come to get entertained themselves and chill around. The New Year bash was one of the special events organized by the Cineport Cinemas for the first time which became a night to remember for everyone present over there.

The New Year bash was organized in association with Village Food Court which is also situated in the same premises as Cineport Cinemas and both belong to The Village Group. For the first time both the outlets came together to organize and celebrate the new year eve with much fun fare as live band and DJ Night entertained the crowd thoroughly.

Cineport Cinemas has been operational since June, last year and Village Food Court also opened its operations in the same year in November. It is interesting to know that both the brands and outlets had the same kind of goals and similar kind of marketing strategies which brought them in sync for organizing many contests for their audiences and customers. While Cineport Cinemas did the cross promotion of selling the passes of the bash through their slides, through various distribution networks and websites, The Village Group also helped promoting it through on ground marketing events in the mall. The Newtown Square Mall, where both the properties have been located, has also been liberal in promoting the mega New Year bash through unique ways which became a memorable night for everyone. Every brand and outlet present in the premises supported his initiative taken by Cineport Cinemas.

There were 3 types of delicious buffets served for the people who participated in this New Year bash organised by Cineport Cinemas. Not only that, with every buffet one free ticket each was also given to the revelers which is redeemable from 1st January to 18th January, 2024. From common man to government dignitaries and many VIP’s, everyone enjoyed the New Year bash with equal jest. Naturally, the regular viewers of Cineport Cinemas and the loyal customers of The Village Food Court who attended the New Year party were joyous to attend and celebrate the New Year together.

Organized by Cineport Cinemas and The Village Food Court, the bash was a hugely successful event which marked the welcoming of a new year with a lot of fun, hope, happiness and anticipation for the future. The night was equally entertaining as any mainstream masala movie which audiences love to watch on screen!Cineport Cinemas and The Village Food Court is grateful and thank each and every person who attended the bash and made it a huge success. The Co-Founder and CEO of Village Groupe, Deepak Kumar Sharma who heads both brands, explains, -“ New Year Bash is a regular practice but celebrating with our very own brands is something ecstatic. We are very delighted by the outcome'.

While Cineport Cinemas is headed by Girish Wankhede and Village Food Court is managed by Sharad Sachdeva, the combination of these veteran duo has pushed their respective brands to a strong recall value.Notably, the 4 screen multiplex Cineport Cinemas was launched on 15th June and it was opened on 16th June with the screening highly appreciated film ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ which was attended by actor Manoj Bajpayee. The multiplex chain is located at Newtown Square Mall in sector 95A, New Gurugram.

With four screens and over 500 seats, Cineport Cinemas offers a range of futuristic features and modern amenities. Visitors are greeted by a striking LED powered entrance portal, while projection mapping games add a unique element of interactive entertainment. A dedicated mocktail bar and wide range of F&B options is powered by extended Village Food court which provides an unparalleled dining experience for all the cinema lovers.

