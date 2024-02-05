Cineport Cinemas Made Republic Day More Special By Organizing A Special Screening Of ‘Fighter’ For Retired Army Personnel

New Delhi (India), February 5: Cinemas is one of the fastest growing cinema chains which is being patronised by cinema loving audiences across all the properties of Cineport Cinemas in India. Situated at Newtown Square Mall at Gurugram, Cineport Cinemas on the special occasion of Republic Day, organised a special screening of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor starrer film Fighter for retired Army personnel.

During the special screening of the aerial action movie ‘Fighter’ more than 50 retired Army personnel were present who felt proud while watching this patriotic saga which gives a befitting reply to terrorists operating from across the borders. The movie set against the backdrop of India and Pakistan addresses the issue of cross border terrorism and highlights the sacrifices of the Airforce and Army people while protecting their motherland. When the movie was being played at the Cineport Cinemas, the atmosphere in the theatre was very euphoric as well as very emotional. It is needless to say that all the retired Army personnel absolutely loved the movie and expressed their happiness for arranging a special screening of the film for them.

The special screening of ‘Fighter’ for retired Army personnel was hosted by Cineport Cinemas in association with The Newtown Square Mall on whose premises the Cineport Cinemas is situated at. After the screening of the movie was over, all the retired Army personnel were also treated with various delicacies at the Village Food Court (VFC) situated at the mall itself.

While hosting the special screening Milind Nadkarni, Marketing Head of Newtown Square Mall said, “It was one of the most joyous occasions for us to hold a special screening for retired Army personnel who had made great sacrifices to protect our country. We never felt so proud in our life and we are never going to forget this Republic Day which was made so special by the retired Army personnel.”

Marketing and Operations Head of Cineport Cinemas Mr. Girish Wankhede played a crucial role in felicitating the special screening of ‘Fighter’ for retired Army officers on Republic Day. Mr. Girish Wankhede said, “Nothing matches the feeling of hosting Army personnel. Cineport Cinemas is known to host and organise various kinds of events for its audiences. But the audiences this time were very special for us. We are privileged and lucky that we got this once in a lifetime opportunity.”

The 4-screen multiplex Cineport Cinemas was launched on 15th June, 2023 and it was opened last year on 16th June with the screening of highly appreciated film ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ which was attended by the lead actor and one of the most versatile actors of our times Manoj Bajpayee. The multiplex chain is located at Newtown Square Mall in sector 95A, Gurugram.

With 4 screens and over 500 seats, Cineport Cinemas offers a range of futuristic features and modern amenities. Visitors are greeted by a striking LED powered entrance portal, while projection mapping games add a unique element of interactive entertainment. A dedicated mocktail bar and wide range of F&B options is powered by an extended Village Food Court (VFC) which provides an unparalleled dining experience for all the cinema lovers.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor