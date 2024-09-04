Cipla Partners with StockGro to Boost Financial Awareness at Cipla’s Wellness Carnival

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India],September 4: Cipla partnered with StockGro as its Financial Wellbeing Partner for the recently held Wellness Carnival in Mumbai. The event saw impressive participation, engaging over 2,500 Cipla employees across various levels, from interns to directors, in a series of interactive financial activities.

A key highlight of the carnival was a well-received stock market session led by StockGro's expert. Employees showed great enthusiasm, coming prepared with questions and a keen interest in learning how to build generational wealth.

Asmita Lad, Sr. Director – Global Employee Experience at Cipla, expressed their satisfaction with the collaboration, stating, “The partnership with StockGro for our Wellness Carnival proved to be highly successful. The engaging sessions and hands-on activities greatly benefited our employees, as reflected in the overwhelmingly positive feedback.”

This successful initiative sets a new benchmark for corporate well-being programs, showcasing the transformative impact of financial education in creating a more informed and empowered workforce. Cipla's collaboration with StockGro serves as a model for other companies, highlighting the benefits of integrating comprehensive financial awareness into employee wellness strategies. Initiatives like these are crucial for the country right now, as they not only enhance employee satisfaction and long-term financial stability but also contribute to the broader goal of building a financially literate society. The positive impact of such programs extends beyond individual companies, playing a vital role in strengthening the financial foundation of India as a whole

Ajay Lakhotia, Founder of StockGro, shared his excitement about the event, stating, “Partnering with Cipla for their Wellness Carnival aligns perfectly with our mission to make India financially aware. The overwhelming response we’ve received from our collaborations has been incredibly positive. Witnessing such active participation and a genuine interest in financial education is truly rewarding. Clearly, employees are eager to learn and grow their wealth, which strengthens our cause further.”

