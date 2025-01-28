Cipla's Q3 net profit rises 49 pc to Rs 1,575 crore, revenue up 7 pc

Mumbai, Jan 28 Pharmaceutical major Cipla on Tuesday reported a 49 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter (Q3 FY25) at Rs 1,574.6 crore, from Rs 1,068.5 crore in the same quarter last year (Q2 FY25).

The company’s revenue from operations grew by 7 per cent YoY to Rs 7,073 crore, compared to Rs 6,604 crore in Q3 FY24, according to its exchange filing.

However, it remained nearly flat on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, with revenue standing at Rs 7,051 crore in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from its India business grew by 10 per cent YoY to Rs 3,146 crore, with its branded prescription business outperforming market growth in key therapies.

Cipla’s EBITDA for the quarter rose by 15.7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,989 crore, while the EBITDA margin improved by 184 basis points to 28.1 per cent.

The company said its sustained margins were a result of improved operational efficiencies and its deep market-focused strategy.

However, Cipla’s expenses for the quarter increased by 5 per cent YoY to Rs 5,378 crore, though they were 1.3 per cent lower on a QoQ basis.

Cipla’s new ventures segment also performed well, delivering revenue of Rs 341 crore in Q3 FY25, up from Rs 281 crore in Q3 FY24 and Rs 320 crore in the previous quarter.

According to its filing, the company’s growth was driven by robust performance in emerging markets and Europe.

Cipla also noted that its trade generics segment is back on a growth trajectory, and its consumer health brands continue to expand.

Following the results, the company's stock closed by Rs 30.9 up at Rs 1,427 apiece.

